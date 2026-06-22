Things You Probably Never Knew About Prince William & Kate Middleton's Nanny

You might never have heard the name Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo before, and that's because she works entirely behind the scenes. Borrallo is the mostly invisible helping hand in Prince William and Princess Catherine's royal household, and if you think the Wales' three children turned out pretty great, Borrallo is, in large part, to thank for that.

Borrallo first joined William and Catherine's household in 2014, and was thrown into the deep end from the get-go, with Catherine and William jetting off to New Zealand and Australia for a royal tour that year. George was a tender eight months old at the time, and Borrallo was at the young prince's side to make sure he had what he needed as his parents fulfilled their royal duties. Having been the three young royals' nanny for well over a decade, it might be safe to say that Borrallo is like a second mother to the three young royals. "Maria loves the children dearly," a source told People in 2018. "She can be firm and strict, but she is very loving and soft with them too."

Borrallo also has a playful spirit, and eagle-eyed pundits once saw her taking the royals out to a park, riding their bikes without a care in the world one sunny day. While her job might look glamorous (to think Borrallo has inside intel on all the royal tea), she has to constantly toe the line between being the children's caretaker without stepping on Catherine and William's toes. "Royal nannies need to strike a delicate balance between providing care and emotional support for their charge while not being seen to interfere with the decision-making of royal parents," royal author Carolyn Harris told People. So far, Borrallo deserves a medal for her discretion — and her ability to keep her job for over a decade.