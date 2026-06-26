Daytime TV Stars Who Played The Same Character For Decades
Soap operas became a daytime TV staple practically from the moment Philo Farnsworth built the first television in 1927. The genre has been around so long that some soaps, like "Guiding Light" and "As the World Turns," started off on the radio before transitioning to television. These daily shows feature heightened drama and storylines that can go on for years, if not decades. And what really keeps fans locked in is watching the characters they love — or love to hate — tackle one obstacle after another.
Because soap operas air every day and usually stay centered on specific families or places, viewers get to watch characters grow and change, both figuratlively and literally. It isn't uncommon for soap actors to stay on a series for most of their adult lives, becoming so associated with the character that people struggle to see them as anything else. These actors are given the opportunity to do something most people in their profession can only dream of: bring in a steady paycheck while truly digging into every aspect of a character. These actors, in particular, had the privilege of bringing the same role to life on the small screen for longer than some viewers have been alive.
Susan Lucci made Erica Kane an icon
Perhaps the most famous soap opera actor of all time, Susan Lucci first appeared on "All My Children" as the iconic Erica Kane in 1970. At the time of her debut, Lucci was in her yearly 20s, and the character was just 15. Lucci played Erica for 40 years, collecting 21 Daytime Emmy nominations and one win. Her win, which she earned amid her 19th nomination, was a moment even people who didn't watch soap operas couldn't stop talking about.
"All My Children" came to an end in 2011. By then, Erica Kane had gone from an egotistical teen to a mature woman who married eight different men for a total of 11 weddings, overcame a drug addiction, fought a bear, and broke daytime TV barriers by having a lesbian daughter. And while "All My Children" may be over, Lucci, who looks as good as ever at age 79, believes there's still more stories to tell and will reprise the role for a series of "All My Children" movies, proving that nothing, not even being cancelled, can stop Erica Kane.
Ray MacDonnell gave Susan Lucci a run for her money
Another original cast member of "All My Children," Ray MacDonnell played Dr. Joe Martin, widowed father of two and head of one of Pine Valley's founding families. MacDonnell played Dr. Martin for the entire run of "All My Children," but did leave the series for a time, retiring in 2009 when production left New York and moved to California. While soaps aren't afraid to kill characters off in new and exciting ways, the creative minds behind "All My Children" chose instead to give Dr. Martin a dignified exit by having him move to Florida with his wife Ruth, played by Lee Meriwether. But the good doctor returned to the town his family helped build on two occasions. He returned once to see his son, Tad, get married, and yet another time for the series finale.
While "All My Children" was MacDonnell's longest soap opera run, it wasn't his first. The actor also played Philip Capice on the 1960s soap "Edge of Night." Along with his TV work, the actor performed on Broadway, working alongside the legendary Angela Lansbury in "Mame." Sadly, fans won't have the chance to see MacDonnell reprise his role in the upcoming "All My Children" movies; the actor passed away in 2021.
Even a serial killer couldn't keep James Reynolds off Days of Our Lives
"All My Children" isn't the only soap opera to have actors stick around for decades. James Reynolds first appeared on "Days of Our Lives" in 1981 and he's still going strong as Abe Carver, who started off as a police officer and has risen through the ranks to become the chief of Salem's police force. While Reynolds has been playing Chief Carver for 45 years, he has taken time away from the character. In 1990, Reynolds left "Days of Our Lives" for a role in the short-lived soap "Generations," which earned him his first Daytime Emmy nomination. The second break came in 2003 when fans were shocked to learn that the actor's contract has been canceled. His character was seemingly killed by the dreaded Salem Stalker later that year. Thankfully for fans of Chief Carver, he was found alive on an island in 2004. Reynolds has been on the show ever since.
When Reynolds first started his time on "Days of Our Lives," he never expected it to last so long, telling Soap Opera Digest, "I was cast on 'Days' on a Friday, and showed up for work on Monday. I had never done a soap before and I thought, 'Well, this will be good for a year or so'." Instead, the role has become his legacy, earning him an Emmy Award win in 2018. When he isn't keeping the peace on "Days of Our Lives," Reynolds acts as a spokesman for the Department of Veteran Affairs and Hospitalized Vets and, along with his wife Lissa Layng, takes part in a number of charities, including the Haven House Women's Shelter and Pasadena High School's Career Connection Program.
Frances Reid was the matriarch on Days of Our Lives
When "Days of Our Lives" started in 1965, Frances Reid was front and center playing Alice Horton, the kindhearted matriarch of the Horton family. By the time Reid left the show in 2007, her character made sure Bo and Hope's famous marriage actually happened, discovered who the Salem Stalker was, and helped Roman Brady — who was framed for the Salem Stalker murders — escape prison by baking poisoned cupcakes.
Reid's first foray into soaps came when she played Grace Baker on "As the World Turns." The show's producer, Ted Corday, was so impressed with her, he asked her to join him on "Days of Our Lives," where the actor would spend the next 42 years of her career. When "Days of Our Lives" celebrated its 10,000th episode, Reid was there to introduce it, flashing back to the earliest days of the series and addressing the audience, saying, "We'd like to take a moment to thank you, our loyal and devoted fans who welcome us into their homes. Some of you from the very beginning. From our families to yours, we're so happy you could join us then and now and all the days of our lives yet to come." Reid was 92 when she left the show. She passed away three years later at age 95.
Melody Thomas Scott worked with Alfred Hitchcock before joining The Young and the Restless
Melody Thomas Scott was just 23 when she took on the role of Nikki Reed Newman on "The Young and the Restless" in 1979, but the actor already had quite the résumé. Scott's career started when she was 8, appearing in Alfred Hitchcock's "Marnie" as a young Tippi Hedren. From there, Scott showed up in a number of TV shows and classic movies "The Fury" and "Piranha" before landing her role on the soap opera. From that point on, audiences were able to watch Scott transform from a troubled young woman into a loving grandmother who has overcome some of the biggest challenges any soap opera character has faced.
In the almost 50 years Scott has been playing the character, Nikki has had quite a scandalous life. Along with killing her abusive father, she joined a cult, dealt with her drinking problem, has lived with multiple sclerosis, and worked as a stripper. And, even with all that, Nikki found time to marry eight different men. In 2019, "The Young and the Restless" dedicated an episode to celebrating Scott's 40th anniversary on the show, taking fans back through her life while poor Nikki sat in prison writing a letter to her grandchildren. Talking to People about the anniversary and her character, Scott opined, "Nikki didn't just change my career, but it changed the course of my entire life in allowing me to meet my future husband, who's responsible for the children I had. It just really changed my life in a profound way, and I'm also very grateful for that."