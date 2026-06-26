Daytime TV Stars Who Played The Same Character For Decades

Soap operas became a daytime TV staple practically from the moment Philo Farnsworth built the first television in 1927. The genre has been around so long that some soaps, like "Guiding Light" and "As the World Turns," started off on the radio before transitioning to television. These daily shows feature heightened drama and storylines that can go on for years, if not decades. And what really keeps fans locked in is watching the characters they love — or love to hate — tackle one obstacle after another.

Because soap operas air every day and usually stay centered on specific families or places, viewers get to watch characters grow and change, both figuratlively and literally. It isn't uncommon for soap actors to stay on a series for most of their adult lives, becoming so associated with the character that people struggle to see them as anything else. These actors are given the opportunity to do something most people in their profession can only dream of: bring in a steady paycheck while truly digging into every aspect of a character. These actors, in particular, had the privilege of bringing the same role to life on the small screen for longer than some viewers have been alive.