We've Watched The Young And The Restless' Melody Thomas Scott Transform On Y&R

When Melody Thomas Scott joined the cast of "The Young and the Restless" in 1979, she was already an accomplished 23-year-old actress. She'd worked alongside cinema giants, including the legendary Alfred Hitchcock. Yet, the role of Nikki Reed Newman was unlike anything she'd done before. Many of the current happenings in Genoa are connected to Nikki Newman's many husbands on "Y&R," but there is much more to this character.

Scott has played many roles as Nikki and has taken us on a journey from a lost young woman needing guidance to the matriarch she is now. Her story began as a 17-year-old Nicole Reed, who was promiscuous and full of life. Like many young women her age, she wasn't exactly sure what she wanted from life. She shared a close bond with her more sensible sister, Casey Reed (Roberta Leighton), who constantly worried about Nikki's free-spirited ways.

Casey was perhaps the only person who genuinely cared for Nikki, shielding her from the dark truth of their sinister father. Sadly, Casey's efforts were in vain, as Nikki ended up fending off her father's assault and killing him in self-defense. This sent her further down a troubled path, where she met with her first "Y&R" character, Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). They started a relationship and found solace in each other, but Nikki managed to give him an STD before they parted ways. However, her journey with Paul was far from over.