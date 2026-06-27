6 Male Celebs Who Ditched Their Short Hair & Grew Long Locks For A Role

Many films set in a different time period or setting, such as historical dramas and fantasy movies, make actors wear hair extensions or wigs for their characters. However, some male stars and their directors prefer to let their hair grow for a more authentic and realistic look. A lot of actors look drastically different after certain roles, because they choose to keep the different hairstyles, hair colors, and body types from their characters.

Male actors usually get noticed for sporting longer hair in their movies, especially when they tend to wear shorter styles in their daily life and red carpet appearances. These men demonstrate a special kind of dedication to their craft by growing longer locks for a role. From action and thriller movies to historical dramas, here are six male celebrities who ditched their short hair to transform into a long-haired character.