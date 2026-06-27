The Kennedy Family Members Who Stepped Up To Help Tatiana Schlossberg's Husband After Her Death
Environmental journalist Tatiana Schlossberg and granddaughter of President John F. Kennedy died on December 30, 2025 at the age of 35. She'd been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in May 2024, and her death caused quite the change for her family. She and her husband George Moran were parents to Edwin, who was born in 2022, and Josephine, who was born in 2024. Moran hasn't been left to raise their two kids alone; he's getting a lot of help from the Kennedy family, specifically Tatiana's parents, Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg.
Jack Schlossberg, Tatiana's younger brother, told People that his parents had moved in with Moran to help with the little ones. "My parents are grandparents, but they're really playing the role of new parents right now," Jack explained. "They live with my niece and nephew and take care of them every single day. They're really taking everything in stride, but really taking care of the kids." Tatiana and Moran, who met when they were both Yale undergraduates, had purchased a four bedroom apartment on Park Avenue and East 72nd Avenue in New York City just a few months before Tatiana died. It sounds like that's where Caroline and Ed are living for now.
Tatiana Schlossberg's parents stepped in to help while she was sick
This isn't the first time that Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg have helped with Tatiana Schlossberg's kids. Tatiana wrote about what it was like to have terminal cancer and to know that her children would be growing up without her in an essay for The New Yorker, which was published on November 22, 2025. "My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half," Tatiana wrote.
In the essay, the young mother lamented the time she wouldn't have with her kids once she found out that the treatments, including stem cell transplants, hadn't cured her cancer, and that she would likely die within a year. "My son might have a few memories, but he'll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears," Tatiana said. "I didn't ever really get to take care of my daughter — I couldn't change her diaper or give her a bath or feed her, all because of the risk of infection after my transplants."
It was actually Josephine's birth that helped doctors discover Tatiana's leukemia. While she was in the hospital after giving birth, doctors noted Tatiana's elevated white blood cell count, which led to the diagnosis. We're glad that Caroline and Ed are able to step in and help so much with their grandkids after Tatiana's heartbreaking funeral. It must still be such a difficult time for the whole family. And sadly, Tatiana's death and this upending of the family structure is another tragedy in Caroline Kennedy's life.