The Kennedy Family Members Who Stepped Up To Help Tatiana Schlossberg's Husband After Her Death

This isn't the first time that Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg have helped with Tatiana Schlossberg's kids. Tatiana wrote about what it was like to have terminal cancer and to know that her children would be growing up without her in an essay for The New Yorker, which was published on November 22, 2025. "My parents and my brother and sister, too, have been raising my children and sitting in my various hospital rooms almost every day for the last year and a half," Tatiana wrote.

In the essay, the young mother lamented the time she wouldn't have with her kids once she found out that the treatments, including stem cell transplants, hadn't cured her cancer, and that she would likely die within a year. "My son might have a few memories, but he'll probably start confusing them with pictures he sees or stories he hears," Tatiana said. "I didn't ever really get to take care of my daughter — I couldn't change her diaper or give her a bath or feed her, all because of the risk of infection after my transplants."

It was actually Josephine's birth that helped doctors discover Tatiana's leukemia. While she was in the hospital after giving birth, doctors noted Tatiana's elevated white blood cell count, which led to the diagnosis. We're glad that Caroline and Ed are able to step in and help so much with their grandkids after Tatiana's heartbreaking funeral. It must still be such a difficult time for the whole family. And sadly, Tatiana's death and this upending of the family structure is another tragedy in Caroline Kennedy's life.