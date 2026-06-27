Celebs Who Have Been Knighted By King Charles

Idris Elba had his knighting ceremony in June 2026, four years after establishing the Elba Hope Foundation. The actor, who played the genie in "Three Thousand Years of Longing," established the non-profit with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba to empower youth in the U.S., the U.K., and African nations. King Charles III announced the "Luther" actor's knighthood on the 2026 New Year Honours List because of the charity work, and Elba expressed gratitude for the recognition. In January 2026, he told People, "I haven't really spoken about it, but I will say that it's a real honor to be recognized for the work. Especially trying to make as much noise for young people and the things that some of them are going through."

Elba himself credits his success to The King's Trust, known as The Prince's Trust during the reign of Elizabeth II. "When I was about 18 years old, I had the wonderful experience of auditioning for The Prince's Trust," he said in the organization's 2020 Instagram post. "I was awarded £1,500 by The Prince's Trust that gave me my start and my career." After his knighting ceremony, Elba shared the royal family's Instagram post to his Story. "We are thankful," he wrote (via People). "The work continues." The actor's knighthood is a wonderful full-circle moment as his work in his middle years reflects the generosity he received in his youth.