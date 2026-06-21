King Charles' Offer Ahead Of Harry & Meghan's UK Visit Hints Icy Royal Rift Could Be Thawing As We Speak

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are making their return to the U.K. sooner than previously thought, as it was long assumed that Prince Harry wouldn't budge on his conditions of obtaining the highest level of security before he would risk his family's safety by taking them across the pond.

Another condition of the visit, reports The Sun, is that King Charles gets to spend some time with his grandchildren. The monarch is said to be "overjoyed" at the prospect, and presumably his staff is working to squeeze it into his schedule. Archie and Lilibet were last in London for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration in June 2022, which also coincided with Lili's first birthday. Now, at seven and five years old, the kids are old enough not only to enjoy an overseas trip, but also to make real memories and realize that Charles isn't your average pipe-and-slippers, rocking-chair grandpa.

At the time of this post, there was no word on whether Meghan Markle will be joining her family during their reunion. She may opt to stay behind so as not to pull focus or add to any tension between father and son at a moment when they might be starting to achieve a real peace. If this visit is successful, perhaps the Sussexes will be able to make more of them in the near future.