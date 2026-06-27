The Eye-Wateringly Expensive Price Tag Attached To Prince George's Eton Education
It's official: Prince George is off to Eton, folks! We'll admit, Prince George's transformation from a baby to a 12 year old feels like it's passed by in the blink of an eye. While the future king's secondary school education has been a hot topic for a few years now, the speculation has finally ended. Kensington Palace confirmed in June 2026 that he'd been enrolled at the prestigious all-boys boarding school, which Prince William attended as well. But with a fancy education comes a fancy price tag, and Eton really isn't shy about its tuition fees. William and Princess Catherine will be doling out a whopping £63,298.80, which is around $84,900, annually for their eldest child's education.
Eton, which was founded in 1441, boasts gorgeous architecture, with some of its structures being over half a millennium old. It bears an uncanny resemblance to Hogwarts, but the hefty tuition is enough to make anyone rethink their dream of studying within its hallowed halls. Landing a spot at this esteemed institution isn't exactly a given either — you have to pass an entrance exam first. An insider clarified to Vanity Fair that, despite George being second in line to the throne, he wasn't automatically granted a spot at Eton; he has to pass the same test as his peers, with the school extending "no special treatment" either.
Naturally, the Prince and Princess of Wales are absolutely thrilled. "Catherine and William are so pleased George is going to Eton and George is over the moon," a source shared (via Vanity Fair). "He has been to see the school more than once and loved it. He was very chuffed to be offered a place and is excited about getting fitted for a new uniform." It helps that Eton is close to home.
Princess Catherine will reportedly be emotional about more than just Eton's fees
Princess Catherine might be the queen-in-waiting, but like many moms, she's preparing for a new chapter in her son's life: one that will see him leave home. It's tough for any mother, and while Prince George's childhood has been markedly different from the current monarch's, King Charles III, he's officially following in his grandfather's (and his father's) footsteps when it comes to his schooling. Royal author Robert Jobson confirmed to Hello! that George's semi-permanent departure from home will likely be a massive adjustment for his parents. "George going to secondary school will be an emotional time for them," Jobson surmised. "It's a chance for him to spread his wings and take part in things in the afternoons and evenings instead of going home to Mum and Dad."
He added that life with their eldest at Eton will be very different too. "They are such a tight family unit; George will be missed. It will be like having an empty seat at the table," Jobson opined. Of course, rumors were rife that Catherine wanted George to attend her former boarding school, Marlborough College, instead of Eton. Marlborough is a co-educational school, which meant that all three Wales children could have attended together.
Alas, Eton emerged as the winner. "I think that on this one, William was pushing hard for Eton and they did flip-flop over the issue of where to send George," royal expert Charlotte Griffiths told Vanity Fair. "Ultimately it will have been a joint decision, but William always wanted Eton and thinks it's the right place for George. It breeds leaders." The young prince being excited about Eton is yet more proof that George is growing up to be his dad's twin.