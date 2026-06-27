The Eye-Wateringly Expensive Price Tag Attached To Prince George's Eton Education

It's official: Prince George is off to Eton, folks! We'll admit, Prince George's transformation from a baby to a 12 year old feels like it's passed by in the blink of an eye. While the future king's secondary school education has been a hot topic for a few years now, the speculation has finally ended. Kensington Palace confirmed in June 2026 that he'd been enrolled at the prestigious all-boys boarding school, which Prince William attended as well. But with a fancy education comes a fancy price tag, and Eton really isn't shy about its tuition fees. William and Princess Catherine will be doling out a whopping £63,298.80, which is around $84,900, annually for their eldest child's education.

Eton, which was founded in 1441, boasts gorgeous architecture, with some of its structures being over half a millennium old. It bears an uncanny resemblance to Hogwarts, but the hefty tuition is enough to make anyone rethink their dream of studying within its hallowed halls. Landing a spot at this esteemed institution isn't exactly a given either — you have to pass an entrance exam first. An insider clarified to Vanity Fair that, despite George being second in line to the throne, he wasn't automatically granted a spot at Eton; he has to pass the same test as his peers, with the school extending "no special treatment" either.

Naturally, the Prince and Princess of Wales are absolutely thrilled. "Catherine and William are so pleased George is going to Eton and George is over the moon," a source shared (via Vanity Fair). "He has been to see the school more than once and loved it. He was very chuffed to be offered a place and is excited about getting fitted for a new uniform." It helps that Eton is close to home.