7 Princess Charlotte Hairstyles That Had Her Looking Just Like Mom Kate Middleton

The (royal) apple doesn't fall far from the tree. At least, when it comes to Princess Charlotte's beautiful hairstyles, which are identical to her mom's, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Charlotte has had a stunning hair transformation over the years, but one thing has remained consistent. Ever since she was a baby, Charlotte's been matching her mom's 'dos. From long, gorgeous waves to elegant, braided designs, Charlotte is the mini-me of Kate Middleton — and they always look so beautiful!

Kate is known for her healthy, bouncy brunette hair, and her daughter has often flaunted the same good hair gene, too. Although Charlotte's hair is a shade lighter, with a blond tint inherited from her dad, Prince William. Part of the reason Charlotte's hairstyles look so great is that Kate has had lots of practice doing her daughter's hair. She hasn't always gotten it right, however.

In a visit to Cumbria in June 2019, Kate pointed out the French braids a little girl was wearing. "I love your plaits!" she told the girl, per Harper's Bazaar. Kate added that she has had difficulty with doing plaits (or braids) on her own daughter. "I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning, and it didn't really work very well," she added. Kate's definitely gotten better at styling Charlotte's hair — or maybe she got the help from a stylist — because her hair is totally fabulous. Check out all the times her hair has looked gorgeous and exactly like her mom's.