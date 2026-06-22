7 Princess Charlotte Hairstyles That Had Her Looking Just Like Mom Kate Middleton
The (royal) apple doesn't fall far from the tree. At least, when it comes to Princess Charlotte's beautiful hairstyles, which are identical to her mom's, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Charlotte has had a stunning hair transformation over the years, but one thing has remained consistent. Ever since she was a baby, Charlotte's been matching her mom's 'dos. From long, gorgeous waves to elegant, braided designs, Charlotte is the mini-me of Kate Middleton — and they always look so beautiful!
Kate is known for her healthy, bouncy brunette hair, and her daughter has often flaunted the same good hair gene, too. Although Charlotte's hair is a shade lighter, with a blond tint inherited from her dad, Prince William. Part of the reason Charlotte's hairstyles look so great is that Kate has had lots of practice doing her daughter's hair. She hasn't always gotten it right, however.
In a visit to Cumbria in June 2019, Kate pointed out the French braids a little girl was wearing. "I love your plaits!" she told the girl, per Harper's Bazaar. Kate added that she has had difficulty with doing plaits (or braids) on her own daughter. "I tried to do a plait on Charlotte this morning, and it didn't really work very well," she added. Kate's definitely gotten better at styling Charlotte's hair — or maybe she got the help from a stylist — because her hair is totally fabulous. Check out all the times her hair has looked gorgeous and exactly like her mom's.
Princess Charlotte stole her mom's long curls
Kate Middleton has grown her hair out long — down to her bust in this photo from a visit to the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in June 2026 — and she often wears it in pretty curls. Princess Charlotte's took some style inspiration from her mom at Trooping the Colour in June 2026, where she wore her long dirty blonde hair parted in the middle and curled down to her navel. The only difference is the cute white bow she secured in her hair in the back, giving her own twist on the look.
The half-up, half-down style is popular with both Princess Charlotte and her mom
Princess Charlotte wears a chic, half-up, half-down hairstyle often, which is another style she copied from her mom, Kate Middleton. At the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2025, her hair was partly French braided on both sides of her head, with the rest hanging in beautiful, long strands straight down her back. She looked just like her mom in this photo taken during a visit to a textile manufacturer in Wales in February 2026. Kate's hair was also pulled up, with the bottom half of her hair cascading down her back in waves.
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte wore matching braided buns to King Charles' coronation
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte got all dressed up for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in May 2023. In addition to their formal dresses, the mother-daughter duo wore matching hairstyles that looked very regal for the special occasion. Kate and Charlotte looked beautiful with their low, braided buns, which were accessorized with sparkly, leaf-inspired headpieces. It was such a glamorous, royal look for such an iconic day.
Princess Charlotte has even tried her mom's hat style
Kate Middleton often wears hats (including several that have made our best and worst lists), and Princess Charlotte has tried out the style as well. She wore a black hat to her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September 2022. The wide-brimmed hat with matching black ribbon looked cute over her long hair, even for the somber occasion. She is her mom's mini-me, who wore a wide-brimmed straw hat in this photo from the Order of the Garter Service in June 2026.
Even baby Princess Charlotte matched her mom's hair with a pretty pink accessory
As soon as Princess Charlotte's hair grew long enough to accessorize, she was matching her mom, Kate Middleton. In this photo from Trooping the Colour in June 2016, Kate wore a white coatdress with a pink hat and big pink flower attached to one side of her head. She held a baby Charlotte in this picture, who was her mom's mini-me in a baby pink dress with a little pink hair clip attached to the side of her hair.
Princess Charlotte rocks cute braids like Kate Middleton
Princess Charlotte often rocks braids just like her mom, as you can see in this photo from a visit to the Commonwealth Games in August 2022. She wore her dark blond hair in two braids over her shoulders, fastened with navy blue hair ties that matched her blue-and-white striped dress. Kate wore her long hair in one braid while going on a charity walk through the Peak District National Park in January 2026, which she paired with a chic olive-green hat.
Princess Charlotte wears fancy updos like Kate Middleton
Sometimes, Princess Charlotte wears more elaborate updos that matches her mom, Kate Middleton's. Like at Trooping the Colour in June 2023, where Charlotte's hair was pulled back into a bun, with two braids wrapped around the bun and crisscrossed in the back. This is similar to one Kate wore at the Royal Ascot in June 2026, with her hair in an elaborate low bun, with twists on the side tucked into her hair and paired with a bright yellow hat.