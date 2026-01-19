Princess Charlotte has drawn comparisons to Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne over the years due to her poise and composed demeanor, but in many ways, she's just like her mom, Catherine, Princess of Wales. By age 10, Charlotte's interests ranged from artistic pursuits such as piano and ballet to sports like gymnastics, soccer, rugby, and tennis. "She's clearly sporty like her mother. A bit of a mini-me," a royal insider told People.

Aside from her hobbies, Charlotte's glamorous style transformation has also been very Kate-like. Similar to her style icon mom, the princess became a fashion inspo for parents everywhere from the moment her first photo hit the papers back in 2015. Charlotte has since swapped her once-favorite floral frocks for stylish coatdresses and muted ensembles resembling Kate's signature looks, leading to many adorable twinning moments between the mother-daughter duo.

However, athleticism and good taste aren't the only things the mother-of-three has passed down to her only daughter — Charlotte has also clearly inherited Kate's good hair gene, as proven by how increasingly thick and lustrous the little princess' locks have become over the years. Though she looked like her dad William, Prince of Wales' doppelganger in a portrait of her released for her 10th birthday in May 2025, Charlotte's long tresses were definitely all Kate. From her dark brown locks as a toddler to her more recent "bronde" style, let's take a look at Princess Charlotte's stunning hair transformation over the years.