George Harrison & Pattie Boyd's Relationship Was Refreshingly Respectful After Divorce

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From the moment they met in 1964, George Harrison and Pattie Boyd's romance seemed predetermined. Both were smitten, and in a prescient move, Harrison proposed marriage to break the ice. However, it wasn't quite that straightforward, since Boyd was already in a relationship. Even so, Harrison's charm caused her to reexamine her love life, and once she was single, the Beatle seized the opportunity. Harrison and Boyd made a stunning couple, and they got married in 1966. "I thought, 'This is it, we are sealing a declaration of love together for ever and we are going to live happily ever after,'" Boyd recalled to The Times in 2016.

Unfortunately, complications started arising. By 1970, Harrison's friend Eric Clapton was already in love with Boyd and sending her letters to find out if she felt the same way. She didn't — but eventually Harrison's infidelities and Clapton's persistence changed her mind. Boyd and Harris divorced in 1977. Despite this messy ending, the former couple maintained a tight connection. He was supportive of her new relationship and, true to his wacky sense of humor, invented the term "husband-in-law" (via People) to characterize his relationship with Clapton.

Harrison was also a reassuring presence. For years, Boyd had doubts about whether she'd made the right decision. When she later confessed to these misgivings, Harrison didn't mince words. "He said, 'No you didn't, I was an absolute s***', which I thought was terribly sweet and generous of him," Boyd recalled to The Argus in 2007.