Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Seems Destined For The Spotlight

Kate Hudson has three children with three different partners, but thus far, only one seems destined to follow in the Oscar nominee's footsteps. Hudson had her first child, Ryder Robinson, with ex-husband Chris Robinson; her second son, Bingham Bellamy, with her former partner Matt Bellamy; and her only daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, with her current fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Notably, all three dads are musicians, while Kate Hudson also made a jump into the music industry herself in the 2020s.

It seems Kate Hudson's three children are similarly musically-inclined too. "Ryder plays the guitar, and he sings. And Bing is an amazing drummer," the "Almost Famous" star proudly confirmed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in May 2026, when asked if the two brothers ever perform together, alongside noting, "I mean, Bing can play literally anything, but he's really been drumming since he was about a year old." The actor also shared that Rani, who was around 7 at the time, was a different type of artist.

"Rani just sings, dances, performs," Hudson enthused. "She's got pop star energy." It's a bit early to determine what path Rani will take when she's older, but with the backing of her famous parents, she could become a real force in the entertainment industry.