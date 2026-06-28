Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Seems Destined For The Spotlight
Kate Hudson has three children with three different partners, but thus far, only one seems destined to follow in the Oscar nominee's footsteps. Hudson had her first child, Ryder Robinson, with ex-husband Chris Robinson; her second son, Bingham Bellamy, with her former partner Matt Bellamy; and her only daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, with her current fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. Notably, all three dads are musicians, while Kate Hudson also made a jump into the music industry herself in the 2020s.
It seems Kate Hudson's three children are similarly musically-inclined too. "Ryder plays the guitar, and he sings. And Bing is an amazing drummer," the "Almost Famous" star proudly confirmed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in May 2026, when asked if the two brothers ever perform together, alongside noting, "I mean, Bing can play literally anything, but he's really been drumming since he was about a year old." The actor also shared that Rani, who was around 7 at the time, was a different type of artist.
"Rani just sings, dances, performs," Hudson enthused. "She's got pop star energy." It's a bit early to determine what path Rani will take when she's older, but with the backing of her famous parents, she could become a real force in the entertainment industry.
Rani Hudson Fujikawa is a lot like her famous mother
It should be no surprise that Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa is seemingly destined for the spotlight since she's part of a blended celebrity family. The little girl's grandparents are none other than legendary stars Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, alongside musician and fellow actor Bill Hudson, while her uncles, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, are also both working actors. Rani is a lot like her mother, as highlighted by her regular appearances on Kate Hudson's social media, including in June 2025 when Rani gave plenty of sass as she lip-synced her mother's iconic "Almost Famous" line in a video shared on TikTok.
The Oscar nominee's only daughter has also shown how comfortable she is in front of the camera, again, just like her mom. Clearly, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star has also passed down her sense of style to Rani. "She's definitely her mother's daughter," Kate informed People in June 2024, while discussing her "firecracker" daughter, hilariously admitting, "It takes her forever to get out of the house. She's very particular about her wardrobe and her clothes and her vibe." Evidently, Hollywood is already calling.