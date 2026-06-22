The Unspoken Rules Of Reality TV No One Talks About

Confessionals and other episodic interviews are just as important as the actual content on a reality TV program — sometimes even more so, depending on the context. When a cast member gets directly in front of a camera and shares what's on their mind, iconic things can easily happen. Memorable standout confessionals in reality TV history include Tiffany "New York" Pollard's rant against Gemma Collins on "Celebrity Big Brother" and NeNe Leakes' monologue about Kenya Moore's apartment on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

It can be hard to spot since production teams know how to work some serious magic, but plenty of confessionals, broadcast interviews, and even reactions amongst cast members can become so distorted in post-production that they end up perpetuating a false narrative. This editing trick, called "Frankenbiting," effortlessly raises the stakes when people or situations alone just don't seem to cut it.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who appeared on "The Hills" in the late 2000s, are two reality stars who have talked about Frankenbiting several times over the years. "I was just like, 'We need storylines.' When you're chasing storylines, it's very challenging. It's hard enough to have a relationship in any case, let alone one where you're trying to make fiction," Pratt once told Vulture in 2016. The pair further alleged that several scenes on "The Hills" were faked.