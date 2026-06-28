Kelly McGillis Had A 'Difficult' Time Accepting Her Sexuality: 'I Tried Really Hard Not To Be Who I Am'

"Top Gun" leading lady Kelly McGillis made headlines in 2009 after bluntly clarifying to a reporter that, if she ever dated again after her divorce, that special someone would not be a man, despite the actor having been married to male partners twice before. That very same year, McGillis admitted to People that she briefly hesitated before answering. "[A reporter] asked me the question and I thought, Hmm, do I say the truth, or do I just say, It's none of your business, which is my standard answer?" the eighties icon recalled. She opted to just be honest, responding simply, "Definitely a woman."

This admission wasn't exactly the easy option, especially since the "Top Gun" star had a difficult time coming to terms with her identity. "I tried really hard not to be who I am. I tried super hard," McGillis sadly acknowledged. "It was a difficult journey for me to come to terms and be whole and happy with who I am." These days, there are tons of stars who are LGBTQ+ allies, but back then, the world was a very different place. In 2010, the "Stake Land" star confirmed to Philadelphia Gay News that she knew she was gay in high school. "I was very attracted to girls in high school, and that horrified me because I just knew that wasn't right. That's what I told myself," McGillis said.

It didn't help that sex and sexuality were never discussed in her household either. "It was a very, very scary and confusing time for me," the actor noted. Still, she learned a valuable lesson: Hiding who she is simply to keep others comfortable was a waste of precious time and only left her not recognizing the woman in the mirror.