What Happened To Raquel Welch's Hunky Son Damon? Here's What We Know About Him

When it comes to all-time beauties, it's hard to beat Raquel Welch. The Golden-Globe-winning actor made a name for herself by starring in classic films like "Fantastic Voyage," "The Three Musketeers," and "Bedazzled," but she will always be remembered for being the most stylish cavewoman of all time in "One Million Years B.C." The poster of Raquel in her fur bikini from the movie became a best-seller and even landed her on Time's list of the best bikinis in pop culture. But for her first child, Damon Welch, the legendary actor was just "mom." And while his mom and sister, Tahnee, made names for themselves on camera, Damon prefers to work behind the scenes.

Born in 1959, Damon made his on-screen debut in his mom's 1971 movie "Sin," but it seems that he wasn't interested in acting. His next Hollywood credit was as a production assistant for 1979's "The Day the Earth Got Stoned," aka "J-Men Forever," a comedy that spliced together clips from old movie serials and overdubbed them with new dialogue to create a new tale. Damon followed that up with a production associate role on his mother's 1984 workout video, "Raquel: Total Beauty and Fitness," in what could've been an attempt to get in on Jane Fonda's lucrative workout video empire. Damon seemed to step away from Hollywood not long after that and reportedly became a computer consultant. While he certainly had the looks of a movie star, Damon chose to be a nepo baby who lives a quiet life out of the spotlight. He doesn't appear to have any public social media accounts, and very little is known about his private life. Two years after Raquel Welch passed away in 2023, Damon produced "I Am Raquel Welch," a documentary about his mother's life and career.