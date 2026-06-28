The Landman Star You Might Not Have Known Was The Voice Of Smokey Bear

If there's one thing America loves when it comes to raising awareness about social or environmental issues, it's a mascot. Woodsy Owl first called on the public to give a hoot and not pollute in the '70s, while McGruff the Crime Dog came on the scene to take a bite out of crime in the '80s. However, few mascots can hold a candle to Smokey Bear (and definitely shouldn't hold a candle if they're in the woods).

Smokey Bear has been taking a stand against forest fires since the 1940s. Given the character's longevity, it should come as no surprise that numerous voice actors have portrayed him over the years. That being said, something you may not know is that one of the most prominent voices behind Smokey is someone you ought to recognize if you're a fan of the show "Landman."

Indeed, from 2008 to 2023, Smokey's primary voice actor was none other than Sam Elliott, who portrays T.L. Norris — father of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris – on "Landman." Of course, Elliott is also known for his parts in films and TV shows like "Tombstone," "Hulk," "The Big Lebowski," and "Justified," just to name a few. Not only that, but Elliott's role as Smokey almost seems like it was destined to be.

Created by the U.S. Forest Service (among other organizations), Smokey made his big debut in print form on Aug. 9, 1944 — which just so happens to be the exact same day Elliott was born. Back in those early days of the ad campaign, Smokey was voiced by prominent Washington, D.C., radio personality Jackson Weaver, who first landed the gig in 1947, and held it in some form or fashion up until his death in 1992. As such, much like Elliott himself, Smokey has had quite the transformation over the years.