The Big Difference Between Ali Larter & Cole Hauser's Opinions On Landman Filming Conditions

With both the "Yellowstone" sequel "Dutton Ranch" and Taylor Sheridan's other Western series "Landman" taking place in Texas, the casting directors should probably add "heat tolerance" to the requirements. One might've assumed the two shows would develop a ratings rivalry, but instead, the question has become which cast can better stomach the Texas heat. Sheridan's commitment to film on location rather than use elaborate studio sets is now the reason his lead stars are roasting each other for their resilience, or lack thereof, against the elements.

During the May 12, 2026, premiere event for "Dutton Ranch," Cole Hauser talked about the unexpected challenge of filming the "Yellowstone" spinoff. It turns out summer heat in Texas is no joke. For a man used to the cool mountain air of Montana, it's understandable why even a hardened cowboy wouldn't appreciate being slow-roasted for a paycheck. Then again, "Landman" star Ali Larter, who films in the same location, doesn't remotely relate to this particular grievance. Larter said that she actually likes working under the blistering Texan sun. "I actually prefer to work in environments where, if it's Texas and it's supposed to be hot, let's shoot in the heat," she told People when it brought up Hauser's response.

And rather than just leave it at that and let Hauser off easy, she went for the jugular. "Come on, tell Cole he can handle the heat." Larter frames location shooting as a privilege, which is just as well because in Sheridan's universe, such hardships for the sake of authenticity are practically a house rule.