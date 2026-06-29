The Big Difference Between Ali Larter & Cole Hauser's Opinions On Landman Filming Conditions
With both the "Yellowstone" sequel "Dutton Ranch" and Taylor Sheridan's other Western series "Landman" taking place in Texas, the casting directors should probably add "heat tolerance" to the requirements. One might've assumed the two shows would develop a ratings rivalry, but instead, the question has become which cast can better stomach the Texas heat. Sheridan's commitment to film on location rather than use elaborate studio sets is now the reason his lead stars are roasting each other for their resilience, or lack thereof, against the elements.
During the May 12, 2026, premiere event for "Dutton Ranch," Cole Hauser talked about the unexpected challenge of filming the "Yellowstone" spinoff. It turns out summer heat in Texas is no joke. For a man used to the cool mountain air of Montana, it's understandable why even a hardened cowboy wouldn't appreciate being slow-roasted for a paycheck. Then again, "Landman" star Ali Larter, who films in the same location, doesn't remotely relate to this particular grievance. Larter said that she actually likes working under the blistering Texan sun. "I actually prefer to work in environments where, if it's Texas and it's supposed to be hot, let's shoot in the heat," she told People when it brought up Hauser's response.
And rather than just leave it at that and let Hauser off easy, she went for the jugular. "Come on, tell Cole he can handle the heat." Larter frames location shooting as a privilege, which is just as well because in Sheridan's universe, such hardships for the sake of authenticity are practically a house rule.
Ali Larter is entitled to her bravado after what happened to her in Season 2
Before we raise our pitchforks over Ali Larter daring Cole Hauser — a man who practically owns the rugged Western grit at this point — to toughen up, it's worth remembering that she has the scar tissue to back the swagger. On a 2026 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," she recalled how a Season 2 sunset scene turned into a nightmare on "Landman." Shoeless and wearing cutoffs, Larter was gazing out at the sunset when she felt something between her toes. It turned out to be fire ants, mid-feast on her feet.
Rather than blow the take, she stayed in character and continued the scene. The director even praised her for how "emotional" and "connected" she looked, unaware that she was sobbing in pain. "This show takes a toll on this bod," she said. Despite her subscription to the Sheridan model of shoot-it-where-it-hurts authenticity, Larter has an Achilles heel, and it's neither the scorching heat nor the flesh-eating fire ants. It's the bikini scenes. Telling People "I don't think there's an actress alive that's like, 'Woo! Got a bikini scene!'" "Nobody wants to do it. Those are the hardest for me."
When Larter tells Hauser to handle the heat, it's not just trash talk. She's survived much worse than the Texas heat and managed to keep the cameras rolling. Whatever Hauser thinks about his role in the "Yellowstone" universe, at least his part doesn't require staying bikini-ready and occasionally getting roasted when he's only partially clothed.