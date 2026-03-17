Tragic Details About Landman Star Ali Larter

Back in 2020, when the world was shutting down, Ali Larter found that "the new normal" was difficult to face. She may have self-isolated with her family in the ritzy LA neighborhood of Brentwood, but, as much as she enjoyed spending time with her partner and their kids, Larter missed her normal life. As if dealing with the pandemic blues was not hard enough, Larter actually broke her wrist during the quarantine. This injury prevented the actor from doing normal activities around the house — limiting her even more.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Larter opened up about her struggles in a recording that she shared on Instagram. "Feeling very much in The Matrix today ... I shower when I can't stand one more moment of laying in bed," she told her followers. She went on to discuss the injury's impact on her mental health, sharing that she was trying "not to lose my sh*t with a broken wrist."

Luckily, though, Larter realized that one of the best ways to improve her emotional state was by supporting a local charity. As she put it in the aforementioned recording, per the Mail, "I think about how I can help others because I feel so helpless every day." Larter then raised money for local kids through the Los Angeles Unified's "LA Student Most in NEED" campaign. She said the experience helped her find a "silver lining."