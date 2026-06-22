King Charles Is Reportedly Thrilled To See Princess Lilibet & Prince Archie During Upcoming Trip

King Charles III is finally going to get some family time with his grandchildren from across the pond. Despite Charles' years-long feud with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, he is apparently very excited to bond with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Does this mean the Sussexes' summer in the UK could usher in a new era of peace within the royal family? Never say never.

While 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet haven't visited their royal relatives in four years, Harry will be spending a month in his home country this summer, and he's bringing the kids and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, along with him. Harry has dropped hints that he's ready to mend fences with his estranged family in the past. Now, it seems like his intention may be reciprocated. Just days ago, news broke that Charles' side of the icy royal rift might be thawing as we speak; he reportedly plans to let his son, daughter-in-law, and grandkids stay in one of the royal properties. Buckingham Palace is apparently on the table. Regardless of where they choose to stay, Charles reportedly has plans in place to reunite with Archie and Lilibet.