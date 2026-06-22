King Charles Is Reportedly Thrilled To See Princess Lilibet & Prince Archie During Upcoming Trip
King Charles III is finally going to get some family time with his grandchildren from across the pond. Despite Charles' years-long feud with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, he is apparently very excited to bond with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Does this mean the Sussexes' summer in the UK could usher in a new era of peace within the royal family? Never say never.
While 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet haven't visited their royal relatives in four years, Harry will be spending a month in his home country this summer, and he's bringing the kids and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, along with him. Harry has dropped hints that he's ready to mend fences with his estranged family in the past. Now, it seems like his intention may be reciprocated. Just days ago, news broke that Charles' side of the icy royal rift might be thawing as we speak; he reportedly plans to let his son, daughter-in-law, and grandkids stay in one of the royal properties. Buckingham Palace is apparently on the table. Regardless of where they choose to stay, Charles reportedly has plans in place to reunite with Archie and Lilibet.
Prince Harry wants his kids to get to know their grandfather
Things have been fractured between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals for years. Back in September 2025, though, Prince Harry paid a brief visit to King Charles at Clarence House in London, indicating that the father-son duo may be working toward mending fences. News that Charles is excited by the prospect of a scheduled visit with his estranged son's children is also a sign that things are moving forward. This doesn't mean, however, that the whole royal family will be sitting down to Christmas dinner together this year. Harry reportedly hasn't spoken to William, Prince of Wales, since the brothers attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral back in 2022. At this time, there seems to be no plan for Harry to get together with William during his visit.
There's also no news about whether Meghan Markle intends to join Harry and the children when they visit with Charles. Either way, though, an insider told Page Six that Harry "desperately wants" his children to meet their grandfather. From the sound of it, after years of hoping, he's finally going to get his wish. This may be a big step toward a happier royal family dynamic.