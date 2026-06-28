These Women Had The Trendiest Gray Hair Transformations In Hollywood
The world has loved gray-haired men as far back as time has been recorded. The term "silver fox" is thrown around often for a reason, with stars like Jeff Goldblum, Harrison Ford, and Barack Obama carrying the legacy forward. Heck, even George Clooney's wife and kids can't take him seriously with dyed hair because he just doesn't look right. But what gets less attention are the "silver vixens." These are the ladies who prove that going gray doesn't make a woman any less attractive. If anything, it can make them look even better than ever.
Women, especially the famous ones, have long worked to obscure the fact that, like all living things, they age. And dyeing their hair to avoid the gray streaks is a time-honored tradition. But these gray-haired divas aren't trying to hide their age. No, they revel in it, showing the world that, just like the men, their silver locks are a stunning feature. These women have thrown out the gray-haired granny narrative and embraced getting older, reminding everyone that you're only as old as you feel.
Hilarie Burton was inspired by her husband
Famous for playing the punk-rock loving, independent artist Peyton Sawyer on "One Tree Hill," Hilarie Burton spent much of her life dyeing her hair, but decided to stop hiding behind the chemicals and take inspiration from her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
In a 2023 personal piece for NewBeauty, Burton wrote about how she had been dyeing her hair since she was in middle school, but that all changed when she saw people react to her husband's silver hair. "His age was an asset that made him respectable," she said. "I wanted that." Burton got rid of the dyes and hasn't looked back.
Jamie Lee Curtis didn't listen when she was dissuaded from going gray
Going against the advice of her managers who thought it would hurt her career, Jamie Lee Curtis decided to stop hiding her gray hair when she turned 41. It's now impossible to imagine Curtis looking any other way.
Curtis' short gray hair works for her, and it has made her an icon in the industry. Making the choice to embrace her natural hair hasn't hurt Curtis' career one bit. And as for those who questioned her decision, she told Marie Claire in 2007, "Now they're all eating crow and saying how right I was to do it."
Tia Mowry sees her gray hair as 'a blessing'
Tia Mowry became a teen idol when she and her twin sister Tamera starred in the 1990s TV series "Sister, Sister" and her career hasn't slowed down since. But when the actor turned 42, she went to Instagram to give her fans an inside look.
Mowry looks fantastic with gray hair, but to her, it is more than just about looking good. Writing for InStyle (via Today) in 2022, the actor expressed her feelings on going gray: "There are so many people on a daily basis that are not making it to the age where their hair starts to gray. And so when I see my gray hair, it actually is a blessing because ... I'm getting older and I'm still here."
Andie MacDowell was the face of permanent hair dye until she went gray
Andie MacDowell may be known as the face of L'Oréal Paris just as much as she's known for her acting career. As a spokesperson for the French cosmetics company since 1986, she was all over their ads for L'Oréal's various hair color products for years.
But the famous model decided to stop coloring her hair during the COVID-19 lockdown, telling Vogue in 2021, " ... it was appropriate for my personality and just who I am. ... I always wanted to be salt and pepper!" And L'Oréal has been with MacDowell every step of the way, making her the spokesperson for their Cool Silver Hair Treatment.
Helen Mirren has a historical basis for liking gray hair
While most people may look at Helen Mirren and think of her graceful performances in movies like "The Madness of King George," "Gosford Park," and "The Queen," the actor isn't interested in aging that way, telling the Irish Times, "I am [aging] with fun, with commitment, but not gracefully. Who cares about graceful?"
And when it comes to aging and hair, Mirren takes a cue from the 18th century, when the British were all about white wigs. "They would be powdered in white and gray because it was incredibly flattering and they understood that," she told Vogue in 2021. "Going gray is to be encouraged."
Jane Fonda went gray at 82
Jane Fonda made her film debut in 1960 and quickly became a sex symbol thanks to movies like "Walk on the Wild Side" and "Barbarella." In the 1980s, she became a fitness icon with her aerobics video series, starting with "Jane Fonda's Workout," and helped women stay in shape by exercising at home and on their own schedules.
Over the years, Fonda has opened up about aging, which includes her going gray. Fonda said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2021 that she finally went gray at 82 and decided, "Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals. I'm through with that."
Sarah Jessica Parker isn't trying to be 'brave,' she's just being herself
Starting as a child actor, Sarah Jessica Parker has transformed in front of the eyes of audiences. And, in 2021, she inadvertently became a hero to women everywhere when photos of her with some gray strands popped up. Suddenly, people were calling her "brave."
But to the actor, bravery has nothing to do with it. Parker says her grays are less about courage and more about time, telling Allure in 2022, "I can't spend time getting base color every two weeks. Can't do it. Nope. Too much." Whatever the reason, it works for her.
Meryl Streep had advance knowledge that she would look stunning with gray hair
Even when she was young and just getting started, the stunning Meryl Streep was down to earth. That didn't change as she matured and became an icon. In 2008, she discussed aging with Good Housekeeping (via Simply Streep) and said, "You have to embrace getting older."
Long before the actor showed signs of going gray, the world knew she would look great with silver locks. Streep rocked a short, whiteish-gray cut when she played the stylish and mean Miranda Priestly in 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada," and the look became an instant sensation.
Kelly Hu felt a sense of freedom in going gray
Kelly Hu went from winning Miss Teen USA in 1985 to fighting Hugh Jackman in "X2: X-Men United," becoming an action star in the process. Hu continues to portray tough-as-nails fighters in movies and TV shows, all while showing off her silver mane.
Hu opened up to Wonder Mind in 2023 about her decision to quit dyeing her hair, saying that it started off as a logical one. "My hair grows so fast — within a couple of days, I'll see white bits coming out," she told the outlet. But Hu soon came to accept her gray, explaining, "When I just let it go, it was so freeing. ... I love the way my gray hair is coming in."