What Leah Remini Looks Like Going Mostly Makeup-Free

The Easter 2026 photo isn't the first time Leah Remini seemingly went without makeup. She uploaded a selfie to Instagram on December 31, 2025 (seen above), which was taken from her bed, complete with her hair in a messy bun, glasses on, and little-to-no makeup. In the caption, she reflected on her difficult year, adding that she decided to spend the evening relaxing instead of going out for New Year's Eve.

Remini has had a stunning transformation over the years, and she has also spoken her mind about issues important to her, like calling out diet culture. "The Mother, the Menacer, and Me" actor has also gotten real about perimenopause in the past. "On top of my struggles with depression, my body has seemed to change overnight, something women my age (53) go through naturally, but I know it still comes as a shock to so many of us," she wrote on X in February 2024.

Remini, who turned 56 in June 2026, added, "One can go through Perimenopause for many years before reaching menopause. It's been awful! Some go through it and never have symptoms, but some of us struggle and struggle hard." Embracing aging naturally, including through makeup-free photos and being open about her challenges with her body and mental health, just makes Remini that much more relatable.