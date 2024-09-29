The Lavish Life Of Leah Remini
Leah Remini has had a stunning transformation. The actor, who became a household name thanks to her work on the long-running sitcom "King of Queens," has endured a lot to get where she is today. Much of her life has been affected by her long and complex history with the Church of Scientology, a journey that began when she was in grade school. A few years later, she broke into acting.
"I saw a successful acting career as a salvation. It would help me get my family out of poverty and give me a higher standing in Scientology which I truly believed was helping to save mankind," Remini wrote in her memoir, "Troublemaker." "At the time, we were living in squalor with no furniture. Every spare cent we had went to Scientology for mandatory courses, sessions, and treatments. I was determined to get my family into better circumstances."
Remini not only left the church, but she built a truly successful career. In addition to her smash TV hits, the actor has starred in big movies, lent her voice to projects, won awards for her documentary work, and hosted the popular Game Show Network series People Puzzler. All of this has resulted in lucrative contracts for Remini, leading her to her hefty net worth, which reportedly sits at $20 million. All that money has allowed Remini to live quite luxuriously. Take a closer look inside the lavish life of Leah Remini.
Leah Remini owned a stunning mansion
Leah Remini has an eye for property. Back in 2003, the actor purchased a gorgeous Los Angeles mansion (making good use of that "King of Queens" money, no doubt) for $3.75 million. The home, which is nestled in the stunning neighborhood of Studio City, is 10,000 square feet and boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and is near homes owned by George Clooney, Lucy Liu, and Bruno Mars. The star has owned her Studio City estate since 2003, and she made some major updates to the space in 2018. Remini worked with interior decorator Becki Owens to redo her kitchen and pool room, updating both spaces to be brighter and feature more contrast. "Although this space feels like a modern transformation, the simple styling and classic color combination of black and white is timeless," Owens said in a blog post documenting the changes. "This is such a beautiful home and so fun to transform."
Alas, the estate would not be Remini's forever home. In 2022, she listed the home for just under $13 million — over $9 million more than what she paid for it in 2003 — but took it down soon after despite having received an offer. The homeowner put her asset back on the market in 2023 for half a million less, and in May 2024 she reduced the price again to $10.5 million in hopes of offloading it. Two months later, she reportedly sold it for $9.3 million.
She pays for treatments to keep up her appearance
Leah Remini has no trouble owning up to the lengths she goes to in order to keep a youthful appearance. As the star stated plainly on Instagram, "It's no secret that I get Botox, get my hair colored, and have extensions." The cost of any of those treatments can be high, and the money required to keep up with all of them really adds up. The price of Botox varies wildly, especially depending on location — both on the body and of the injector's practice. Assuming Remini gets her Botox done in the Los Angeles area, she could be spending anywhere from $360 to $1,200 each time she gets injected. As for her hair, Remini is looking at spending as much as $3,000 per year on extensions for installation and maintenance, again depending on the quality of her pieces and salon. Hair dyeing is less — anywhere from $50 to $300 on average per visit — but that adds up, too, especially when receiving the treatment multiple times a year.
Remini is willing to go to greater lengths to maintain her looks. In response to a fan's question on X, Remini said, "Lol. I have had no plastic surgery, but thank you for thinking that. I will Botox the hell of it until I do need a real face lift though!" If Remini does get a facelift in the future, the cost will again vary greatly depending on several factors, but she'll likely be looking at spending anywhere from $7,000 to $15,000 for the procedure.
Leah Remini went back to school as an adult
Leah Remini values education, and she put her money where her mouth is in the 2020s by going back to school as an adult. The star enrolled in New York University about eight years after she left Scientology; she's said her involvement in the church prevented her from pursuing a higher education. As she said on a 2021 episode of "Today," "I missed out on an education, and I was like, 'This is something that I've always wanted for myself.' And because of my interest of what I want to do ... I was like, 'Why not just go for it?'"
The actor had to shell out quite a bit to go back to class. As of 2024, the cost of tuition for an NYU undergrad student is just under $63,000 per year. An associate degree through NYU's School of Professional Studies program runs just under $9,000 a semester for a full-time student.
In March 2024, Remini announced that she had earned her associate's degree and that she had begun pursuing her bachelor's. The actor acknowledged the privilege she has to seek higher education at her stage of life, and she encouraged others in the same position to do so, too. "I's [sic] never too late to continue your education and pursue what you have always wanted to achieve for yourself!" she said on Instagram.
She took piano lessons as an adult, too
Before she went back to school, Leah Remini was expanding her world in other ways. In 2020, the actor began taking piano lessons. "Okay guys, so I started my piano lessons on FaceTime. Two lessons in, left hand practice. And yes, I'm doing my best with my long claws! Lol. But I'm doing it," Remini shared on Instagram. Of all the skills to pick up later in life, playing the piano is one of the most expensive. As Remini noted, she began by taking lessons, which add up. The star opted for virtual lessons (she started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic), so the instructor could've been from anywhere, but if we're going off of the average cost of piano lessons in Los Angeles, it looks like she could've spent somewhere around $80 per hour on private sessions.
The bigger expense, however, was the piano. Remini appeared to be playing an upright piano, which could've cost anywhere from $500 to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on whether she bought it new or used. If she was in fact playing a grand piano, she could've spent anywhere from $5,000 to north of $100,000 to purchase it, again depending on a few factors. Whether Remini purchased the piano specifically for her lessons is unclear — Leah Remini's estranged husband Angelo Pagán is a musician, so it's quite possible the piano was already a fixture in her home. But at some point in her life, Remini bought a piano, and it was no small purchase.
Leah Remini wears expensive clothing
In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic while the masses were working from home, Leah Remini had a few excuses to dress up. "Got out of my sweats to get all glammed up two days in a row!" the star said in an Instagram post showing off the two ensembles she wore. First was a dress from Madewell, where similar pieces usually run for between $80 and $150. Next was a matching suit from Escada. The blazer she wore could've cost anywhere from $1,350 to $3,150, while the matching pants could've set her back anywhere from $315 to $3,200. For a virtual television appearance later that year, Remini donned an Acler dress. Similar pieces made by that designer range from $595 to $1,200.
Remini is also a fan of designer shoes — so much so that she's willing to wear them through pain. "Dear High Heels, although you hurt me, I will not quit you!" Remini said on social media under a photo of herself wearing a designer shoe on one foot and a boot on the other. The actor has also given fans a glimpse of her closet, which features racks lined with Prada, Jimmy Choo, and Manolo Blahnik shoes. "I don't have anything crazy in here. It's just lots of shoes," Remini said in a video showing her space. "When the guy who built the house showed me the house, he's like, 'You might need to get some more shoes,' and I said, 'No, you might need some more shoe racks,'" she added.
She totes designer accessories
Leah Remini keeps a lot in her bag, and a lot of it is expensive. From Chanel sunglasses to Louis Vuitton wallets, it's easy to find a designer item floating in her purse. The actor keeps nice makeup in her bag, too. "I carry so much makeup because I don't know what I'm going to need on my face. I have YSL Radiant Touch concealer, Make Up For Ever Aqua Rouge lip gloss and an Anastasia brow pencil," Remini told Us Weekly, adding that she's got beauty bits from Tom Ford, NARS, and Lancome, all of which are considered prestige makeup brands.
And as one might have expected, the bag itself is often designer, too. Remini has been known to carry designer bags, and she's received them as gifts, too.
In a 2022, Remini spotted her stunning daughter, Sofia Pagán, going through her closet to try to find a bag. Naturally, Remini shared the moment on Instagram. At one point, Pagán asked her mother if she planned to use a Christian Dior bag. Remini said that while she hadn't used it yet, it was a gift with her name on it, and she intended to at some point. And a nice gift it was. Whoever gave it to Remini likely spent over $3,500 to purchase and customize it.
Leah Remini is a Disneyland regular
A lot of people have been to Disneyland — 17 million people went in 2023 alone. For most of those people, however, a trip to Disney is a rare occasion, something that parents spend years saving for. That's because it's wildly expensive. A single day one park ticket starts at $104; if you want to split the day between both Disneyland and California Adventure, that's another $65. On top of that, there's the cost of food, souvenirs, parking — needless to say, there's a lot to shell out on.
Even still, there are lots of return visitors, and one is Leah Remini. "I love it there," Remini said on an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "I do have a fascination with Disneyland ... It actually is [the happiest place on Earth]. It just brings you happiness." And Remini wasn't kidding when she told DeGeneres that she goes a lot. The star visited in 2015 for the park's 60th anniversary and again in 2016 (both times with a handful of people in her company), among many other visits. Given Remini goes so often, she likely purchases a yearly pass, which reportedly cost anywhere from $500 to $1,700 for adults in 2024. The star also doesn't live too far from the park (Studio City is about 40 miles from Anaheim), so she probably doesn't pay for a hotel room when she goes, but she would still have to either pay for parking or for transportation to and from the park. Happiness isn't cheap.
She has been treated with swag for her award-winning work
Leah Remini has been in the entertainment industry for a long time, and decades in, she was rewarded for her efforts by winning an Emmy Award for her work on "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." The series dug into Scientology, a religion that she was part of for much of her life, and was nominated for multiple Emmys during its run. The award wasn't the only way in which Remini was rewarded, though.
Each year, Emmy presenters, nominees, and winners are gifted luxury swag bags full of high-priced items and gifts. In 2017, one of the years Remini won, the swag bag included a three-night stay at an all-inclusive resort at any Canyon Ranch location, a silk robe, hydrogen-infused water (yes, all water has hydrogen, but this water has more!), and a Benjamin Steakhouse Prime gift card. All in all, the swag bag was worth thousands (although those who accept it do reportedly have to claim it as income when filing their taxes).
But the swag isn't why she created the series. Remini has had some downright terrifying Scientology moments, and she's gone to great lengths to not only shed light on her own experiences, but give a platform to other former members. "I'm gonna tell these stories in hopes that people wake up and go, 'Okay, somebody needs to do something about this,'" Remini said on an "ABC News" segment. "I hope that this project at least validates. Your pain is real," she said.
Leah Remini started her own production company
How do the rich get richer? They start new businesses. After finding plenty of success in her acting career, Remini used her experience — and her extra cash — to start her own production company, No Seriously (no seriously, that's what it's called). The star has been using her own production company for her personal projects for over a decade, beginning with the production of her series "Leah Remini: It's All Relative," and continuing with "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." "It's been quite rewarding because I've always wanted to produce and was handed this opportunity. The editing process is a lot more work than I had expected," Remini said to PC Principle of producing the former series. And starting a production company was no cheap task — it's estimated to cost anywhere from $10,000 to upwards of $100,000 to start a production company.
Unfortunately, Remini has had to save some of her cash for legal fees. In 2023, Remini filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology, claiming that the organization had been stalking and threatening her and others in her life, additionally alleging that the church had hacked accounts she uses to make business purchases. "I have publicly asked that Scientology stop its harassment, stalking and other attacks of me and those close to me. To date, my requests have been dismissed as these abuses continue on a daily basis," Remini said in the lawsuit, as reported by NBC News.
She does lots of charity work
Leah Remini may live lavishly, but she also gives back. The sitcom star often shows support for her favorite organizations via social media, and she has a long list of nonprofits that she supports listed on her website. Among the organizations are The Jane Goodall Global Institute, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and The Aftermath Foundation, the last of which helps people who have exited from Scientology find necessary resources to start over. "One of Remini's greatest joys in life is her philanthropic work to get help to those in need through numerous and diverse military, children's and women's charities, often times helping on the ground organizations through Twitter and her Twitter Angels," reads Remini's website.
Remini also offers what help she can in emergency situations, like 2017's Hurricane Harvey. The actor recognized that, while many people want to help, not everyone is able to donate money, and she offered other suggestions to still be of service, such as volunteering, donating personal care items, donating blood, donating air miles, and adopting a pet.
The star has been known to donate her time, too. In 2021, Remini and the rest of the "King of Queens" cast reunited virtually for a table read. The event, which was in honor of the late Jerry Seinfeld, raised money for Henry Street Settlement, a non-profit social services organization.