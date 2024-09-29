Leah Remini has had a stunning transformation. The actor, who became a household name thanks to her work on the long-running sitcom "King of Queens," has endured a lot to get where she is today. Much of her life has been affected by her long and complex history with the Church of Scientology, a journey that began when she was in grade school. A few years later, she broke into acting.

Advertisement

"I saw a successful acting career as a salvation. It would help me get my family out of poverty and give me a higher standing in Scientology which I truly believed was helping to save mankind," Remini wrote in her memoir, "Troublemaker." "At the time, we were living in squalor with no furniture. Every spare cent we had went to Scientology for mandatory courses, sessions, and treatments. I was determined to get my family into better circumstances."

Remini not only left the church, but she built a truly successful career. In addition to her smash TV hits, the actor has starred in big movies, lent her voice to projects, won awards for her documentary work, and hosted the popular Game Show Network series People Puzzler. All of this has resulted in lucrative contracts for Remini, leading her to her hefty net worth, which reportedly sits at $20 million. All that money has allowed Remini to live quite luxuriously. Take a closer look inside the lavish life of Leah Remini.

Advertisement