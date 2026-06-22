Family Ties Star Michael Gross Shares Sweet Tribute To TV Wife & Birthday Twin Meredith Baxter

It's not uncommon for TV families to evolve into permanent fixtures in actors' lives — even decades after a series ends. Whether you played life-long "Friends," lovers, or siblings across several seasons of television, it would make sense that many on-screen pairings hit it off in real life.

That's certainly true for the cast of the hit '80s sitcom "Family Ties," in more ways than one. Michael J. Fox met his wife, Tracy Pollan, on the set of the series, tying the knot in 1988 and having their own four kids. As for Fox's on-screen parents, Michael Gross and Meredith Baxter, their connection is arguably just as serendipitous. Playing a couple of former '60s hippies raising Republican kids on the show, it was important to put up a united front on screen. Their natural chemistry could come from the fact that the pair share the same birthday, and Gross took to Instagram on June 21, 2026, to celebrate their mutual birthday with a sweet message.

Posting a portrait of the duo where Gross is giving his on-screen wife a kiss on the cheek, the caption described how they were born 79 years ago on opposite sides of the country. As fate would have it, "Thirty-five years later, the two of them met and played husband and wife on @nbc's FamilyTies." Even their youngest on-screen daughter, Tina Yothers (a former sitcom star who stays mostly out of the spotlight) described how the Keaton family still "love each other to this day" in a 2022 interview with Daily Blast Live, showcasing how even fictional families can last forever.