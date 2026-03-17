Once-Popular Sitcom Stars You Never Hear About Anymore

The following article mentions mental health struggles and an eating disorder.

Though the career trajectories of Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Will Smith, and Tom Hanks may lead one to believe landing a role on a beloved sitcom must automatically launch an actor to the top of the A-list, that isn't exactly the case. While a handful of sitcom alumni certainly do go on to become mega famous movie actors, there are a number who not only do not find superstardom, but end up all but vanishing from the spotlight.

Some former sitcom actors may decide to walk away from showbiz on their own accord in order to pursue their other passions and creative endeavors, whereas others are simply put out to pasture when their popularity runs out, and the acting well runs dry. There have been a number of '80s and '90s sitcom stars who disappeared from Hollywood, leaving many wondering why they left and what they're up to now, while further proving that fame is fickle.