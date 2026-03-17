Once-Popular Sitcom Stars You Never Hear About Anymore
The following article mentions mental health struggles and an eating disorder.
Though the career trajectories of Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Will Smith, and Tom Hanks may lead one to believe landing a role on a beloved sitcom must automatically launch an actor to the top of the A-list, that isn't exactly the case. While a handful of sitcom alumni certainly do go on to become mega famous movie actors, there are a number who not only do not find superstardom, but end up all but vanishing from the spotlight.
Some former sitcom actors may decide to walk away from showbiz on their own accord in order to pursue their other passions and creative endeavors, whereas others are simply put out to pasture when their popularity runs out, and the acting well runs dry. There have been a number of '80s and '90s sitcom stars who disappeared from Hollywood, leaving many wondering why they left and what they're up to now, while further proving that fame is fickle.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Known for playing the wisecracking middle child Randy Taylor on the hit show "Home Improvement," '90s heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas skyrocketed to superstardom. appearing in movies like "The Lion King" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" during his run. The former child actor left "Home Improvement" in 1998 to focus on his education, returning for three episodes in its final season before largely retreating from the public eye.
In 2000, Thomas began attending Harvard University where he studied philosophy and history, though he continued dabbling in acting with roles in "Ally McBeal" and "Smallville." Thomas also attended Columbia and St Andrew's University in Scotland. In 2013, he reunited with his on-screen dad Tim Allen when he made a guest-appearance in his sitcom "Last Man Standing." Thomas made a few more cameo appearances and also jumped behind the camera to direct some episodes.
In 2013, Thomas reflected on his Hollywood tenure in an interview with People. "I never took the fame too seriously," he told the outlet. "It was a great period in my life, but it doesn't define me. When I think back on the time, I look at it with a wink. I focus on the good moments I had, not that I was on a lot of magazine covers."
Karyn Parsons
For six seasons, Karyn Parsons played the spoiled fashionista Hilary Banks on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Though she would also star in "Major Payne," "The Ladies Man," and "Lush Life" in the '90s, Parson's popularity faded the following decade. "Not that I expected people to know who I was, but even when I'd try to tell casting directors what I'd done before, they would have no idea," she told Vice. "I started feeling really stupid trying to get them to know what 'Fresh Prince' was and who I was on it. It was embarrassing. I'd feel like a moron, like, 'Oh, it was this show in the 90s.'" She also reflected on the lack of roles to audition for to begin with. "[E]very brown girl around my age was clamouring for the same role, that one role, if there even was one role," Parsons she told Stylist. "Usually Halle Berry got it."
Parsons ultimately decided to walk away from the spotlight in 2002 to focus on her other creative endeavors, namely writing. She published four children's books and founded Sweet Blackberry Foundation, which teaches kids about African American history. After a lengthy hiatus from Hollywood and only small film and TV appearances, Parsons returned to the screen and starred in the 2026 thriller "The Projectionist."
Josh Saviano
On all six seasons of "The Wonder Years," Josh Saviano played Paul Pfeiffer, protagonist Kevin Arnold's best friend. During the show's run, Saviano made appearances in "The Wrong Guys" and "Camp Cucamonga," though he stopped acting in 1993 to attend college and pursue a career as a lawyer. Saviano attended Yale University where he majored in political science, graduating in 1998 and becoming a paralegal in New York City.
After being admitted to the bar, Saviano became a partner at the law firm Morrison Cohen LLP in 2013. He did make a brief return to Hollywood in 2014 when he coincidentally appeared as an attorney in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." In a 2024 interview with podcast host Richard Hsu, Saviano detailed his decision to leave acting behind.
"I love performing, I still do. Get me in a room full of people and I just want to connect with them, and I want to join them on their daily journey. And that to me is performing and I love that. But the industry is a tough industry, particularly as a kid, particularly in the '80s and '90s," he told Hsu. "I just didn't care for it, it wasn't for me."
Tina Yothers
Tina Yothers kicked off her acting career when she was just 3 years old, appearing in TV commercials and the movie "Shoot the Moon" before starring as Jennifer Keaton in "Family Ties" from 1982 to 1989. Despite finding success as a young performer, Yothers' acting career lost momentum. In 1996, she and her brother formed the short-lived band Jaded. This was not her first foray into music: she released two singles when she was 13.
Yothers later appeared on reality shows like "Celebrity Fit Club," "Celebrity Wife Swap," and "What Not to Wear," though she retreated from the limelight in order to focus on raising a family and her two children. In 2023, she had a wholesome family reunion when she reunited with her on-screen brother Michael J. Fox for his gala A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's.
She reflected on the enduring show in a 2022 interview with "Daily Blast LIVE." "Growing up on television, people had misconceptions of this glamour, and it is. But on our set, it was just a family, it truly was," she said. "Gary Goldberg ran a tight ship, and he put a family together that had chemistry and we love each other till this day."
Brandon Call
Brandon Call starred as "Step by Step" heartthrob John Thomas "J.T." Lambert for seven seasons, having previously found success as a child star with roles in "Baywatch," "Santa Barbara," and "The Charmings." Following the filming of an episode in 1996, Call was involved in a road rage incident in which he was shot in both arms, the traumatizing event seemingly causing him to reexamine his priorities. He retired from acting in 1998 after the sitcom's conclusion, completely disappearing from the public eye in favor of a more private life.
Call now works as a real estate agent and is happily married, seemingly content with his low-key lifestyle. On a 2022 episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast his costar Christina Lakin recounted the aforementioned road rage incident and how it altered the course of his life. Per Lakin, Call was racing another driver when he accidentally turned down a dead-end street. Call had no choice but to turn around and go past the other driver. "So, he just drove really fast, as fast as he could pass him. He kind of put his head down ... and the guy shot him, like, six times," she said. "That will change you as a person, a traumatic event like that. I feel like he just really had no interest in being in the spotlight anymore." In 2024, Call did make a brief return to the spotlight when he reunited with his "Step by Step" costars at 90s Con.
Angus T. Jones
Angus T. Jones was one of Hollywood's most popular child stars when he played Jake Harper on "Two and a Half Men." He won two Young Artist Awards during the show's ten-year run. What's more, Jones was the highest-paid child actor on TV by the time he was 17 in 2010, earning a whopping $300,000 per episode and contributing to the sitcom's success alongside Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer.
Jones sparked controversy in 2012 when he called the show "filth" after joining a Seventh-Day Adventist church. "Jake from 'Two and a Half Men' means nothing. He is a non-existent character," he said in a video for a group called the Forerunner Chronicles, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "If you watch 'Two and a Half Men', please stop watching 'Two and a Half Men.' I'm on 'Two and a Half Men' and I don't want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth."
Jones would go on to apologize for his comments and expressed his gratitude for the show and his fellow cast and crew members. Though he parted ways with the sitcom, he did return for the series finale. After leaving the show, Angus T. Jones went to college. He attended University of Colorado Boulder and studied environmental studies. His last screen credit was in a 2023 episode of "Bookie."
Erik Per Sullivan
Erik Per Sullivan appeared as the rambunctious sibling Dewey in "Malcolm in the Middle" from 2000 to 2006, and during this time he also had prominent roles in "Unfaithful," "Finding Nemo," and "Christmas with the Kranks." Sullivan's last acting performance was in the 2010 film "Twelve" when he was 18. He then traded Hollywood life for academia: He began attending the University of Southern California in 2009 and has kept an extremely low profile since.
In 2025, it was announced that Sullivan would not be returning for the reboot of "Malcolm in the Middle." His character Dewey instead would be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. His on-screen parents Brian Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek confirmed that Sullivan was focused on earning his graduate degree and had officially left showbiz for good.
While appearing on the Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast "Fly on the Wall," Cranston shared that had reached out to Sullivan about the project to gauge his interest. "He's actually going to Harvard," Cranston told the hosts. "He's really, really smart, and he's getting his master's at Harvard right now. He said, 'Oh God, no, I haven't acted since I was 9 or something. So I'm not into it.'"
Lark Voorhies
Bayside High's resident style icon Lisa Turtle was portrayed by Lark Voorhies, an actor who largely disappeared from Hollywood after "Saved by the Bell" concluded in 1994. Voorhies subsequently landed the role of Jasmine Malone in "The Bold and the Beautiful" after the sitcom ended. However, that gig came to an abrupt end after she maintained filming sex scenes conflicted with her religious beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness.
In 2020, Voorhies stated that she was not asked to be in the "Saved by the Bell" reboot on Peacock. A few months before the network announced that she would in fact reprise her role for three episodes, Voorhies shared that she believed her mental health was the reason why she wasn't included; she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder in 2015.
"I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the 'Saved by the Bell' reunion as well as other cast members' events," she said on "The Dr. Oz Show." "Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision." Voorhies revealed that she had been undergoing treatment for the disorder since 2018, acknowledging how difficult it can be to manage on her own.
Nate Richert
Nate Richert stole the hearts of audiences everywhere when he starred as Harvey Kinkle in "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Though he found success in the '90s, Richert's star power seemingly faded after the show's conclusion in 2003. The actor later revealed he actually was fired from the series. Richert discussed the sitcom's efforts to update its storylines (which included axing Harvey) and opened up about his mental health struggles.
"They revamped the show at one point and I got booted and then they brought me back for the last two episodes, it was crushing," he shared on a 2025 episode of "Pod Meets World." He shared that he was blindsided when producers informed him that he would no longer be on the show.
After the conclusion of the show, Richert made appearances in "Beggars and Chooser" and "Touched by an Angel" but switched his focus to making music. "Anxiety and subsequent depression were my major game stoppers. Took a decade to learn how to cope and overcome. Back then, all I knew was something was wrong with me, that I was broken and unworthy; all that fantastic BS anxiety likes to ruin your life with. But it didn't :) &Thnx!" he tweeted in 2018.
Staci Keanan
Staci Keanan, who played Dana Foster on "Step by Step," was already an established child star when the sitcom premiered in 1991. She began her career when she was 4 and did various commercials before making the transition to the small screen, acting on sitcoms like "My Two Dads" and "Going Places." When "Step by Step" wrapped up in 1998, Keanan nabbed roles on "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" and "Diagnosis: Murder" before opting to retire.
Keanan went to UCLA and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History and graduated in 2002. The former actor furthered her education by attending Southwestern Law School to become an attorney in Los Angeles. She reunited with her sitcom costars in 2024 at 90s Con and currently hosts the podcast "Keanan and Lakin Give You Deja Vu" with fellow series alum Christina Lakin.
"It's been really good to see everybody because I haven't seen Chris Castile or Brandon Call basically since we wrapped the show," she said at '90s Con in 2024, as reported by The Sun. "I was hoping that it would feel just like no time has passed and that we've been together this entire time, and that that is really how it feels."
Tracey Gold
Tracey Gold was already a seasoned child star by the time she played the bookish Carol Seaver in "Growing Pains," which ran from 1985 to 1992 and featured fellow actors like Alan Thicke and Kirk Cameron. At the time, Gold struggled with anorexia, and cruel jokes about her body were written into the show. In an interview with People, Gold shared how as the series went on, the dialogue became "edgier" and many of the punchlines "became at my expense."
"You're not talking just about Carol anymore. You're talking about me, Tracey Gold. And now I have to be in front of an audience that's laughing at me and my body and my weight, and it became tough," she told the outlet. When the series was canceled in 1992, she was eventually able to recover from her anorexia and maintain a healthy weight.
Gold's treatment on the sitcom was just one of the tragic details surrounding the cast of "Growing Pains," and she refused to let the experience hinder her career. She went on to continue acting in a smaller capacity and devoted herself to spreading awareness about the dangers of eating disorders.
Kel Mitchell
Kel Mitchell was one of the faces of Nickelodeon in the '90s. For four seasons, he starred opposite frequent collaborator Kenan Thompson on the sitcom "Kenan & Kel." (The two, of course, also were on "All That" and starred in the "Good Burger.") Mitchell also voiced T-Bone in the cartoon series "Clifford the Big Red Dog," for which he received two Emmy nominations.
Like Thompson, Mitchell auditioned for "Saturday Night Live" in 2003. However, Mitchell did not make the cut. "I think they were looking for a certain thing. I'm in a class with a lot of other guys. Jim Carrey auditioned too, and he's awesome. I have no remorse about it." He told Yahoo! Entertainment on Facebook Live. Mitchell did not realize that Thompson, who would ultimately go on to become the longest-running cast member in "SNL" history, was auditioning at the same time.
"It's funny," Mitchell said in the interview. "I didn't even know he was going to be there. It was me, DeRay Davis, J.B. Smoove, a lot of people. It was cool." Mitchell became a youth pastor in 2019 and will reunite with Thompson in the upcoming horror comedy "Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein."
Michael Richards
Michael Richards won three Emmys for his work on the '90s juggernaut "Seinfeld." In addition to playing Cosmo Kramer, the comedian's film credits include "Airheads" and "Coneheads." His career came to a screeching halt in 2006 when he went on a racist tirade against hecklers at a stand-up show at the Laugh Factory. Though he quickly issued an apology, his reputation nosedived and he became persona non grata in Hollywood.
In 2024, Richards released a memoir and detailed the fallout of the infamous moment. "I was immediately sorry the moment I said it onstage," he told People. "My anger was all over the place and it came through hard and fast. Anger is quite a force. But it happened. Rather than run from it, I dove into the deep end and tried to learn from it. It hasn't been easy."
The headline-making incident forced Richards to look inward. "Crisis managers wanted me to do damage control. But as far as I was concerned, the damage was inside of me," he said. Richards has since retired from doing stand-up and largely retreated from the public eye, though he did show up to support his friend Jerry Seinfeld at the premiere of "Unfrosted" in 2024.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health or an eating disorder, contact the resources below:
- Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
- Message the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.