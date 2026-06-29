The Absolute Best-Dressed Moments From The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch
The cast of "Dutton Ranch" — the "Yellowstone" spinoff sequel hauling the Dutton dynasty off the grassy plains of Montana and dropping it into Texas — certainly knows how to look fabulous on set, but that's largely thanks to the wardrobe department. Yet even outside of it, these actors have been confidently treading every red carpet event like it's a runway that belongs exclusively to them. While the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" look gorgeous when they go easy on the makeup, they also stun when dressed to the nines.
Leading the charge, as usual, is Kelly Reilly herself, who has been nailing the show's press tour with ruggedly stylish country looks that prove her aesthetic range. And she's hardly riding solo in that department. Annette Bening, playing the cunning Beulah Jackson in the show, also uses her style to reinforce her grande-dame reputation. Natalie Alyn Lind, another new addition, brings that youthful edge to the ensemble. Meanwhile Morgan Wade, making her acting debut as a Texan bartender, adds a dose of tattooed swagger that's both unique and rebellious, not to mention completely on-brand for the kind of characters you meet in the Sheridanverse of untamed wilderness and its weathered cowboys.
The series, already turning into a big hit for Paramount Plus, might center around Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler's life after they say goodbye to the iconic Yellowstone ranch in Montana and start a new life across the country. However, that success is in no small part thanks to the new cast of characters — all engaging in their own right— that complement the familiar faces so well in this harsher setting. Here are some of the best-dressed moments for the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" from the show's promotional campaign and beyond.
Kelly Reilly's minimalist black gown did all the talking at the Dutton Ranch premiere
For the show's New York premiere on May 12, 2026, Kelly Reilly wore a floor-length black gown that, if nothing else, made sure everyone knew she was the leading lady of "Dutton Ranch" and the undisputed star of the big night. The long sleeves and liquid-satin texture highlighted her figure and hugged her curves, while also allowing her face and those tousled blond waves to carry the look and make it all work. Reilly's dress is completely unadorned, but that just goes to prove she never has to try too hard to command the room.
Annette Bening looks good in everything, but perfect in a black suit
While the ladies from the cast of "The Bride!" went for gowns and dresses of various styles on March 3, 2026, Annette Bening did what she does best, and suited up for the New York premiere. The five-time Oscar nominee appeared in a crisply cut black blazer and matching trousers, layered stylishly over a black silk shirt. The only thing breaking up the black was a gold brooch on her lapel. Her makeup was on point — especially the red lipstick — and on a red carpet standing next to the likes of Christian Bale, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Jessie Buckley, she still managed to outshine every last one of them.
Natalie Alyn Lind stunned in a corseted ball gown at the Dutton Ranch premiere
Natalie Alyn Lind, one of the latest additions to Taylor Sheridan's growing "Yellowstone" universe, arrived at the New York premiere of "Dutton Ranch" in a strapless gown that was structured around a corset bodice that's all the rave in 2026. Except, Lind's outfit had a twist, and it came in the form of a billowing satin skirt that pooled at her feet. Her platinum waves, matching the color of the dress, brought the entire look together. In fact, they suited her angular face so perfectly that she looked like she stepped straight out of a fairytale.
Long before Beth Dutton, Kelly Reilly rocked a plunging gown at the 2008 BAFTAs
Many years before she became the blond force of nature known as Beth Dutton, Kelly Reilly was a rising British star opting for classic glamour in her appearances on red carpets. On February 10, 2008, at the BAFTAs, Reilly wore a floor-length midnight gown and let her auburn hair cascade on her shoulders, bringing to mind the very image of a vintage movie star. In that period, Reilly was still known primarily for her stage work, but she was about to land her first leading feature role in "Eden Lake." And even then, she carried herself like a leading lady in waiting.
Morgan Wade's head-to-toe black leather look just screams biker chic
Morgan Wade's look at the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards should go down as one of her best. The country-rocker went with skin-tight leather leggings and a cropped leather jacket that was laced up on the sides. She layered this on a bralette that was barely there, leaving some of her tattoos on glorious display. Wade plays the local bartender in "Dutton Ranch" and this is precisely the outlaw energy the Sheridanverse runs on, even if it's a little too chic in this particular iteration.
Only Annette Bening is capable of making a jumpsuit look this iconic
At the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 — where she was nominated for best actress for "Nyad" — Annette Bening once again threw away a traditional gown and instead chose a glittering navy jumpsuit. On its own, that wouldn't have been much of a showstopper, but combined with the floor-grazing, embroidered robe? It immediately went down as one of the best looks of the night, shimmering without tipping into overbearing or overcrowded territory. For someone who has weathered the harsh Hollywood limelights for nearly four decades, Annette Bening's stunning transformation over the years has been nothing short of remarkable.
Morgan Wade swapped black for electric blue and still kept all her edge
At the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Morgan Wade stepped out in an oversized satin blazer that was a vivid blue, paired with slim black trousers. She finished the set with a black bralette once again, leaving her chest and her ink on display. Wade was actually nominated for her first CMT, in the breakthrough female video of the year category, and even performed Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know" alongside Lainey Wilson and Ingrid Andress. The night, and this look, was proof that Wade can even do bold color without losing an inch of her signature edgy style.
Jessica Belkin is the one Dutton Ranch newcomer we'd like to see more of
Jessica Belkin plays a minor, blink-and-you-miss-it role in "Dutton Ranch," but she works a red carpet like an industry veteran. At the 2026 Fox Upfront in New York City, Belkin wore a short white dress with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline. A soft bow at the bust streamed all the way down to her feet. The high hem left her toned legs on full display, and the whole look came off as breezy and stylish.
Natalie Alyn Lind owns the corset look, even when going daringly see-through
There are a lot of ways to make the corset look work, and Natalie Alyn Lind apparently knows all of them. In another appearance, this time at Elton John's 2026 Academy Awards Viewing Party, she wore a strapless and sheer gown wrapped around a corset bodice. The monochrome nude palette works really well here, almost exactly matching her skin and lending the whole thing a sultry quality. Whether she's going romantic or daring or anything in between, Lind has that star-level gorgeousness to back it up.
Jessica Belkin and her Grecian-goddess glamour at the Good Fortune screening
Jessica Belkin is best known for portraying Wren, Lady Gaga's vampire daughter in "American Horror Story: Hotel," and with another big project coming her way in the form of the upcoming "Legally Blonde" prequel "Elle," due on Amazon in 2026, the young star is clearly one to watch. At this October 2025 screening of "Good Fortune," Belkin appeared in a floor-length wine-red gown, and the fabric was gathered at her waist with a gold medallion. Just how naturally she commands a red carpet is all the proof that bigger things are coming her way soon.