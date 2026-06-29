The Absolute Best-Dressed Moments From The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch

The cast of "Dutton Ranch" — the "Yellowstone" spinoff sequel hauling the Dutton dynasty off the grassy plains of Montana and dropping it into Texas — certainly knows how to look fabulous on set, but that's largely thanks to the wardrobe department. Yet even outside of it, these actors have been confidently treading every red carpet event like it's a runway that belongs exclusively to them. While the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" look gorgeous when they go easy on the makeup, they also stun when dressed to the nines.

Leading the charge, as usual, is Kelly Reilly herself, who has been nailing the show's press tour with ruggedly stylish country looks that prove her aesthetic range. And she's hardly riding solo in that department. Annette Bening, playing the cunning Beulah Jackson in the show, also uses her style to reinforce her grande-dame reputation. Natalie Alyn Lind, another new addition, brings that youthful edge to the ensemble. Meanwhile Morgan Wade, making her acting debut as a Texan bartender, adds a dose of tattooed swagger that's both unique and rebellious, not to mention completely on-brand for the kind of characters you meet in the Sheridanverse of untamed wilderness and its weathered cowboys.

The series, already turning into a big hit for Paramount Plus, might center around Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler's life after they say goodbye to the iconic Yellowstone ranch in Montana and start a new life across the country. However, that success is in no small part thanks to the new cast of characters — all engaging in their own right— that complement the familiar faces so well in this harsher setting. Here are some of the best-dressed moments for the ladies of "Dutton Ranch" from the show's promotional campaign and beyond.