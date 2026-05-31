Kelly Reilly Is Nailing The Dutton Ranch Press Tour With Her Ruggedly Stylish Country Looks
Kelly Reilly comes from humble beginnings, and she channels that energy when she portrays Beth Dutton from the "Yellowstone" universe, tapping her incredible acting range to make everyone believe that there's practically nothing borrowed about the grit she brings to the character; a cold, calculating survivor whose entire identity is fighting for a seat at a table that wasn't built for her. Reilly's stunning transformation allows her to swap Beth's battle-ready armor for an elegance that's all her own. And when the cameras aren't rolling, you'll find that Reilly is quite approachable, if just as stylish and iconic, and certainly as adept at charming a premiere crowd as Beth is at dismantling a boardroom.
Lately, she's been personifying that parallel extremely well through "Dutton Ranch" — the sequel that stars her and Cole Hauser in their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip — and turning the show's press tour into a country-inspired runway. The promotional push prompted Reilly to dust off a number of show-stopping looks, inspired by tailoring that pays tribute to both Montana and Texas. And what makes it worth watching is Reilly herself, who had long shrugged off the fashion machine. She even once told The Scotsman that she had no interest in "doing fashion shoots and being interviewed about where I shop." Duly noted. But we will absolutely talk about how she's been dressing on this tour, because these looks have earned the attention.
Kelly Reilly outdid Beth Dutton in style during the London leg of the promo tour
In early May 2026, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser stepped out in London to kick off the British leg of the promo tour, and Reilly dialed it up to 11. In these photos, captured on May 6, we can see her sporting a camel wool coat and a checked shirt. It may or may not have been a wink at ranch-country plaid, layered above light-wash jeans and taupe ankle boots. The dark sunglasses are what completes the look, and the most Beth-coded accessory in the entire 'fit.
Leather and steel at the Berlin screening of Dutton Ranch
A day after doing the London rounds, Kelly Reilly took off her relaxed coat and jeans combo in favor of an ankle-length leather column dress for the Berlin screening of "Dutton Ranch" on May 7. The sleeveless dress is the centerpiece here, cut from a material that practically screams Beth Dutton. The ladies of the "Dutton Ranch" all look formidable in real life, but there's something about Reilly — whether it's her poise or the elegant simplicity of her looks — that makes it feel as though Beth Dutton is less an act and more like second nature.
The perfect prairie 'fit for the London screening of Dutton Ranch
If the leather dress were an invention to serve as Beth Dutton's armor, then this was Kelly Reilly fully embracing the frontier romance aesthetic. For the special London screening of "Dutton Ranch" at the Curzon Bloomsbury, Reilly wore a sheer white gown, and it was the perfect look for a red carpet screening. Whoever was responsible for designing Reilly's look for this tour, they knew what they were doing, and the actor's stunning beauty delivered on their vision.
Polka dots on the porch is very Beth Dutton aka retired-magnate-turned-rancher
Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser sat down with "Entertainment Tonight" in May 2026 to discuss "Dutton Ranch" and where it takes our characters after the events of "Yellowstone," and one couldn't help but notice that the semi-sheer polka dot dress Reilly was wearing was very appropriate for the setting. This is the kind of dress you could picture on a sun-faded Texas porch at golden hour, and there's not a single heroine out there who could wear it better than Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton.
Keeping it clean and elegant on Kelly Clarkson's couch
Kelly Reilly dialed her aesthetic down for certain appearances, like this one, once again with Cole Hauser sitting next to her, on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Here she was wearing a white short-sleeve top paired with black trousers, and the only flourish was a small button detail at the neckline. Beth Dutton never needed embellishment to command a room, which is probably why we subconsciously regard Kelly Reilly the same way, even when she keeps things this simple.
Black-tie Beth with an Old Hollywood twist at the New York premiere
For what was arguably the main event of the entire promo tour for "Dutton Ranch" — the New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on May 12, 2026 — Kelly Reilly showed up in a floor-length black gown cut from satin with long sleeves. Everything about this dress implies that Reilly and her character Beth Dutton are the centerpiece of this new show. Some would argue that was also the case with "Yellowstone" (barring Kevin Costner's scene-stealing performance, of course), but now Reilly has no competition, and this all-black severity drove that point home on the premiere night.