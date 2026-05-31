Kelly Reilly Is Nailing The Dutton Ranch Press Tour With Her Ruggedly Stylish Country Looks

Kelly Reilly comes from humble beginnings, and she channels that energy when she portrays Beth Dutton from the "Yellowstone" universe, tapping her incredible acting range to make everyone believe that there's practically nothing borrowed about the grit she brings to the character; a cold, calculating survivor whose entire identity is fighting for a seat at a table that wasn't built for her. Reilly's stunning transformation allows her to swap Beth's battle-ready armor for an elegance that's all her own. And when the cameras aren't rolling, you'll find that Reilly is quite approachable, if just as stylish and iconic, and certainly as adept at charming a premiere crowd as Beth is at dismantling a boardroom.

Lately, she's been personifying that parallel extremely well through "Dutton Ranch" — the sequel that stars her and Cole Hauser in their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip — and turning the show's press tour into a country-inspired runway. The promotional push prompted Reilly to dust off a number of show-stopping looks, inspired by tailoring that pays tribute to both Montana and Texas. And what makes it worth watching is Reilly herself, who had long shrugged off the fashion machine. She even once told The Scotsman that she had no interest in "doing fashion shoots and being interviewed about where I shop." Duly noted. But we will absolutely talk about how she's been dressing on this tour, because these looks have earned the attention.