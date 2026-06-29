How Malcolm In The Middle Creator Linwood Boomer Protected The Child Actors On Set

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The dangers young actors often face when trying to make a name for themselves in Hollywood are well-documented, not to mention the general awkwardness that comes with simply being a child in the public eye. And, following watershed moments, such as the highly-publicized Nickelodeon "Quiet on Set" docuseries and "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy recounting her tragic work history in her tell-all memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," many pundits have rightfully demanded to know what those in positions of power are doing to protect child stars, alongside ensuring they still get to experience at least some semblance of a normal childhood.

Sometimes it's simply a matter of having the right teacher. Just look at "Malcolm in the Middle" creator, writer, and producer Linwood Boomer, whose own past experiences as an actor greatly informed his approach to working with, and safeguarding, young talent. "Malcolm in the Middle" had no shortage of child stars during its original run, with the main trio of Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan, who played brothers Malcolm, Reese, and Dewey, respectively. However, years before Boomer's brainchild helped usher Fox into the new millennium, the creator himself portrayed Adam Kendall on NBC's "Little House on the Prairie," from 1978 to 1981.

During a June 2026 appearance on "The Joe Vulpis Podcast," Boomer opened up about what "Little House" star and showrunner Michael Landon taught him about working with children. "Little kids should not be full-time employees. [...] They should not have adult kind of jobs and adult kind of responsibilities," he opined, elaborating, "I think that has always been like a thing that I carry because I saw Michael was really good about that with the kids. And the hours were set up so that the kids could be kids."