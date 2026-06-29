How Malcolm In The Middle Creator Linwood Boomer Protected The Child Actors On Set
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The dangers young actors often face when trying to make a name for themselves in Hollywood are well-documented, not to mention the general awkwardness that comes with simply being a child in the public eye. And, following watershed moments, such as the highly-publicized Nickelodeon "Quiet on Set" docuseries and "iCarly" star Jennette McCurdy recounting her tragic work history in her tell-all memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," many pundits have rightfully demanded to know what those in positions of power are doing to protect child stars, alongside ensuring they still get to experience at least some semblance of a normal childhood.
Sometimes it's simply a matter of having the right teacher. Just look at "Malcolm in the Middle" creator, writer, and producer Linwood Boomer, whose own past experiences as an actor greatly informed his approach to working with, and safeguarding, young talent. "Malcolm in the Middle" had no shortage of child stars during its original run, with the main trio of Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan, who played brothers Malcolm, Reese, and Dewey, respectively. However, years before Boomer's brainchild helped usher Fox into the new millennium, the creator himself portrayed Adam Kendall on NBC's "Little House on the Prairie," from 1978 to 1981.
During a June 2026 appearance on "The Joe Vulpis Podcast," Boomer opened up about what "Little House" star and showrunner Michael Landon taught him about working with children. "Little kids should not be full-time employees. [...] They should not have adult kind of jobs and adult kind of responsibilities," he opined, elaborating, "I think that has always been like a thing that I carry because I saw Michael was really good about that with the kids. And the hours were set up so that the kids could be kids."
The cast of Malcolm in the Middle was ready and willing to work with Linwood Boomer again
Elsewhere during his appearance on "The Joe Vulpis Podcast," in June 2026, "Malcolm in the Middle" creator Linwood Boomer discussed the complexes young people can develop when they become famous at a young age, especially when it results in them being the breadwinner for their family. "I think it can be very harmful to a kid to be in that situation where they're supporting the family, and they're sort of the authority figure or power figure in a family, and they're like nine, you know? They're not equipped to handle it," he argued. In general, Boomer did his best to create a child-first environment, confirming, "We're not going to call their agents if they show up five minutes late because they were busy playing."
Evidently, Boomer's cast appreciated his approach, as they were more than happy to reunite with him on the revival series "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," which premiered in 2026 — 20 years after the original show ended. Notably, almost all of the original stars of "Malcolm in the Middle," who have really transformed over the years, returned for "Life's Still Unfair," including Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, and Christopher Masterson.
In fact, the only holdout was Erik Per Sullivan, who turned the show down not because of any ill will towards Boomer and company, but because he quit acting altogether in 2010. Moreover, Muniz shared on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in April 2026 that it was the cast who really pushed Boomer to come back, not the other way around. As the former child star enthused, "I'm so happy we got to make it."