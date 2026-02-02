The Tragedy Of Jennette McCurdy Is Just Plain Sad

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article contains mentions of eating disorders, alcoholism, and child abuse.

For several decades, Hollywood was home to its various child stars. From names like Macaulay Culkin to the Olsen twins, their illustrious rise to fame from such a young age turned them into inspirational figures. However, the true nature of the entertainment industry usually turned these aspirational careers into cautionary tales. One prominent case is Jennette McCurdy, whose rise to fame came smack dab in the middle of her teenage years. Mostly known for her portrayal of Sam Puckett in Nickelodeon's "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat," McCurdy became a well-known face in children's programming throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Her departure from Nickelodeon also led to her eventual exit from acting altogether, sending McCurdy on a journey of self-discovery. This came in the form of a memoir called "I'm Glad My Mom Died," which unveiled a series of tragic life events stemming from parental abuse, substance abuse, harassment from big-time Hollywood executives, and much more. It ultimately spelled out the untold truth of McCurdy's life story, which, on one hand, allowed her to become a New York Times bestseller. It also unveiled a story so heartbreaking that it just couldn't be ignored. Amongst other notable bombshells, here is the tragedy of the actor-turned-author, Jennette McCurdy.