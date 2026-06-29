Bill & Giuliana Rancic Have Set Off Divorce Rumors More Than Once — But Their Haters Have It All Wrong

Bill and Giuliana Rancic are one of those celebrity couples who really make folks believe in true love. They have been married since 2007, and are still going strong. Of course, as with any famous couple, Giuliana and Bill Rancic's relationship has been plagued by divorce rumors. In 2015, tabloids were convinced the two were about to have an ugly breakup after a photograph of them looking rather annoyed at each other went viral right after Giuliana infamously made some unsavory comments about Zendaya's hair. It was a big deal and dealt quite a blow to her public image. More rumors swirled that Bill wanted his wife to move to Chicago and leave behind the drama in Los Angeles but she wasn't too keen.

Needless to say, the internet was convinced their marriage was on the rocks. Only, it wasn't. In fact, the Rancics have proven the haters wrong time and again. In 2018, the happy couple doled out some marriage advice after marking a decade of wedded bliss, and their approach was simple. "We have fun together, that's it," Bill told Us Weekly. "We do everything together. We don't do his and hers vacations, I think that's the beginning of the end in many cases. We genuinely like each other, which I think is pretty important, and love each other. But we love spending time with each other and we have a lot of fun."

Giuliana concurred, noting that simply loving someone is only half the battle; you actually have to like who they are too. As such, she and Bill have a solid friendship that has carried them through consistently. As of 2026, the couple is doling out relationship advice, among other things, on their eponymous podcast too. Clearly, their marriage is still going strong.