Bill & Giuliana Rancic Have Set Off Divorce Rumors More Than Once — But Their Haters Have It All Wrong
Bill and Giuliana Rancic are one of those celebrity couples who really make folks believe in true love. They have been married since 2007, and are still going strong. Of course, as with any famous couple, Giuliana and Bill Rancic's relationship has been plagued by divorce rumors. In 2015, tabloids were convinced the two were about to have an ugly breakup after a photograph of them looking rather annoyed at each other went viral right after Giuliana infamously made some unsavory comments about Zendaya's hair. It was a big deal and dealt quite a blow to her public image. More rumors swirled that Bill wanted his wife to move to Chicago and leave behind the drama in Los Angeles but she wasn't too keen.
Needless to say, the internet was convinced their marriage was on the rocks. Only, it wasn't. In fact, the Rancics have proven the haters wrong time and again. In 2018, the happy couple doled out some marriage advice after marking a decade of wedded bliss, and their approach was simple. "We have fun together, that's it," Bill told Us Weekly. "We do everything together. We don't do his and hers vacations, I think that's the beginning of the end in many cases. We genuinely like each other, which I think is pretty important, and love each other. But we love spending time with each other and we have a lot of fun."
Giuliana concurred, noting that simply loving someone is only half the battle; you actually have to like who they are too. As such, she and Bill have a solid friendship that has carried them through consistently. As of 2026, the couple is doling out relationship advice, among other things, on their eponymous podcast too. Clearly, their marriage is still going strong.
Some of Bill and Giuliana's relationship advice has sparked debate
In 2013, Giuliana and Bill Rancic made headlines after the then-"Fashion Police" host confirmed to Us Weekly that, even as a new mother, her marriage still took precedence over her baby. "A lot of people, when they have kids, they put the baby first, and the marriage second," Giuliana acknowledged. "That works for some people. For us, I find, we put our marriage first and our child second, because the best thing we can do for him is have a strong marriage." Not everyone agreed, with one commenter sharing, "I personally don't agree with her but if it works and the baby is well cared for, I guess good for them all. I put my kids ahead of EVERYTHING including myself," (via Today).
The celebrity couple's approach to their long-term relationship might not be everyone's cup of tea, but it's safe to say that it works for them. Speaking to Us Weekly in May 2026, Bill and Giuliana Rancic revealed one of the keys to their thriving marriage. The TV personality recalled how supportive and amazing Bill was while she had breast cancer, but added that their joint faith in God was what has really pulled them through the hard times. Still, there are some weird things about Bill and Giuliana Rancic's marriage that everyone seems to ignore, like how she initially lied about her real age and only told Bill the truth after he tried to throw her a big bash for her 30th birthday (which had already passed at that point). "He lost it! He was so upset," the podcaster admitted to OK! magazine in 2012. "To me, it wasn't a big deal, but he didn't like it." Bill got over it, eventually proposing.