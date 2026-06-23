Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Wedding Guest List Is Going To Be Ultra-Exclusive

Clearly, Jonathan Scott is sure about one thing when it comes to his and Zooey Deschanel's wedding day: he doesn't want the event to be too crowded. As for everything else about the wedding, it seems that he and his bride-to-be aren't putting any pressure on things. They still hadn't thought much about the wedding as of January 2025, with Scott telling People, "I can guarantee you we have done absolutely 0% more work ... We've just had a lot of things going on. Maybe that'll be my New Year's resolution — we've got to get this wedding figured out."

More than a year later, it seems like not much has been "figured out." As he told People in March, "... At some point, we'll figure out a date and a location and all that stuff, but we haven't done it yet."

This relaxed approach to a process that many people find very, very stressful has also been Deschanel's strategy from the start. Shortly after they got engaged, Deschanel told Entertainment Tonight, "We're, like, very, like, chill, you know." While neither of the stars is too worried about the minor details of their wedding, Deschanel was certain about one thing they couldn't live without on their wedding day: "Dancing all night, baby," she said. So, from the sound of it, the "New Girl" star and her HGTV fiancé will have a wedding that matches their personalities: laidback, stress-free, and lots of fun.