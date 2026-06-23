Bizarre Commercials From The Early 2000s That Will Make You Miss TV Before Streaming

The early 2000s feel like yesterday to some people. Okay, time has marched on as some 2000s heartthrobs are barely recognizable today, but it seems like it just happened. It was an interesting time that mixed leftover sentiments from the 1990s and a sense of futuristic optimism. There's such a nostalgia for this era that companies are trying to recreate the commercial magic of the time, like with Justin Long's weird Ozempic commercial, in which he reunites with his 2000s computer commercial companion.

It must be remembered that this was a time right before streaming services premiered. Audiences watching television were unable to escape commercials. People had to watch them as they waited for their shows to return, or make a fast bathroom run during them to avoid missing any of what they actually wanted to watch. There was no skipping ads or paying more money to avoid them. Even though companies had the attention of potential customers, they had to stand out among the noise and onslaught of ads. That meant things could get a little weird. Sometimes it worked, while other times it made brands more infamous than famous. Here are some of the most bizarre commercials of the early 2000s.