2000s Heartthrobs You Wouldn't Recognize Today

For some, the early 2000s felt like they just happened yesterday. Those were the days of early internet and the beginnings of reality TV. Movies and television shows aimed at teens flooded the market. The CW, then known as the WB, thrived on shows specifically geared toward younger audiences. Nickelodeon and Disney also added more content to keep kids tuned to their networks as they aged. Of course, one of the easiest ways to get teens hooked is through drama and cute stars.

Although the heartthrobs of the 1990s still had a place in pop culture as we rang in the new millennium, a fresh-faced group of guys emerged ready to make everyone fall in love with them. Fashions at the time for males in their teens and twenties focused on seeming fun and effortless. Emo-inspired outfits were as hip as can be, and a shaggy bowl cut with sweeping bangs was the hairstyle to have. While some heartthrobs from generations long ago may have dropped into obscurity, many of the guys audiences fawned over in the early aughts are still well-known today; they've just changed so much that it's easy to forget how they looked when they first rose to fame. Let's go down memory lane and see just how far some of the most famous Hollywood hunks have come over the years.