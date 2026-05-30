Decade-Defining '00s Pop Culture Moments We Just Can't Forget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few decades have given pop culture as much fodder as the 2000s. A new millennium began, dawning at a chaotic intersection of flashing paparazzi cameras, tech innovations, a thriving tabloid landscape, public feuds, and an ever-growing appetite for (and access to) celebrity lives. It was a time when voyeurism became synonymous with entertainment, fueling everything from the invention of Google Images to the creation of reality T.V. shows like "Big Brother" and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." It's safe to say that the 2000s were a happening era.

For better or worse, excess was the currency of the Y2K zeitgeist. A lot of watershed moments carried a dramatic, larger-than-life feel to them; if they didn't, the public reaction that followed often did. When celebrity couples split, it wasn't just a private occurrence between them. The whole world partook in the heartbreak, mourning the bygone relationship as if the breakup was collective.

The passage of time and mainstreaming of the internet may have tamped down on the novelty of entertainment culture now, but the 2000s relished them chaotically and unapologetically. Even looking back, the decade exists almost like a transitional fever dream between eras. Here are some '00s pop culture moments we can't forget!