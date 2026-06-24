Where Is Queen Elizabeth's Longtime Lady In Waiting Now?

Lady Susan Hussey, who was a lady-in-waiting for over 60 years, was one of Queen Elizabeth II's most beloved confidants. Then, in November 2022, Hussey behaved so inappropriately at a party that her entire legacy of service came into question. At an event meant to honor some of Great Britain's most successful non-profits, Hussey ran up to Ngozi Fulani, the founder and CEO of the domestic violence charity Sistah Space. Hussey, a white woman, then reportedly brushed aside the hair of Fulani, a Black woman, so she could get a better look at the Sistah Space representative's name tag. Fulani said she was initially concerned about Hussey's health. "You consider that this lady is of senior years," she later told "Good Morning Britain." "I have to consider many things. Is she okay?"

As the scene unfolded, however, Fulani realized that she needed to take a step back. The reason? Hussey reportedly asked Fulani where she was from over a half a dozen times. She then apparently couldn't believe Fulani hailed from England, asking, "What part of Africa are you from?" The entire experience left the NGO representative feeling deeply uncomfortable.

Fulani spoke out about this interaction, noting that it's important to be aware of racism and microaggressions in modern society. She did, however, initially attempt to keep Hussey's name out of the public conversation in hopes of directing the focus away from the elderly aristocrat and toward the systematic issues at hand. Ultimately, though, Hussey's name was leaked, and the queen's former confidant embarked on a new journey away from the royal spotlight.