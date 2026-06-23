Prince William Coaxes Harry Potter Star Out Of Hiding For A Cause
Even the most private celebrities come out of hiding for the future king of England. Social media-shy "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson posted about attending the Business Forum for The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife in London on June 22, 2026. She shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram the same day to raise awareness about environmental crimes like wildlife trafficking. The "Beauty and the Beast" star participated in a panel alongside the Prince of Wales, fellow English actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and moderator June Sarpong. Watson's attendance was a big deal, because she's rarely out and about, let alone posting about her outings on social media.
Watson's reel of the event included a clip of her and Prince William shaking hands, clips of individuals giving speeches, and clips of her sharing the stage with William and Cumberbatch. She also included a carousel of photos from the day and a clip of William's sage advice on leadership. Her caption on each post was the same. It educated her followers about critically endangered species like the Javan rhino, the Amur leopard, and the Gobi bear. Watson rarely updates her Instagram page, but when she does, her posts come in clusters of three. Her last posts were of her Prada ad in December 2025, and they were arranged like a puzzle in three pieces. It was the only time she posted anything on her grid that year. That she decided to finally share something with her followers again after so long is a testament to how important saving endangered species is to her — as it should be.
Emma Watson has become a celebrity environmentalist with no regrets
Emma Watson is very selective about her film projects. In fact, the "Bling Ring" star's publicist basically confirmed that Watson had retired from acting in 2021, two years after she played Meg March in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." Before attending the Business Forum for The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife, Watson's last public appearance was at an intimate pre-Oscars dinner in March 2026. So she makes public appearances; she's just selective about them.
Watson was basically thrown into worldwide stardom while playing Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" film franchise. She seems to be one of the industry's few child stars who abandoned the celebrity lifestyle when their star-making role ended. Watson still works, but she prioritizes activism first. All things considered, it's unsurprising that Watson joined Prince William's cause. Environmentalism is a topic she's passionate about. One of her most recent interviews, a 2023 profile with British Vogue, largely focused on her love of animals and commitment to sustainable fashion.
But she also had poignant insight about why she's glad she stepped away from acting to find a purpose that felt more natural to her. "I get a front row seat [with] some of the most successful, beautiful, incredible people in the world," she said of Hollywood life. "And when you have that seat it becomes very, very clear that there is just absolutely no level of success that will make you in any way happy or content if you do not like who you are or enjoy what you're doing when no one's watching."