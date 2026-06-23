Prince William Coaxes Harry Potter Star Out Of Hiding For A Cause

Even the most private celebrities come out of hiding for the future king of England. Social media-shy "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson posted about attending the Business Forum for The Royal Foundation's United for Wildlife in London on June 22, 2026. She shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram the same day to raise awareness about environmental crimes like wildlife trafficking. The "Beauty and the Beast" star participated in a panel alongside the Prince of Wales, fellow English actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and moderator June Sarpong. Watson's attendance was a big deal, because she's rarely out and about, let alone posting about her outings on social media.

Watson's reel of the event included a clip of her and Prince William shaking hands, clips of individuals giving speeches, and clips of her sharing the stage with William and Cumberbatch. She also included a carousel of photos from the day and a clip of William's sage advice on leadership. Her caption on each post was the same. It educated her followers about critically endangered species like the Javan rhino, the Amur leopard, and the Gobi bear. Watson rarely updates her Instagram page, but when she does, her posts come in clusters of three. Her last posts were of her Prada ad in December 2025, and they were arranged like a puzzle in three pieces. It was the only time she posted anything on her grid that year. That she decided to finally share something with her followers again after so long is a testament to how important saving endangered species is to her — as it should be.