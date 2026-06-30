Kurt Russell Is 'Really, Really Happy' Living A Quiet Cabin Life With Goldie Hawn

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have spent the last 40 years splitting their life between the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and the calm, rural part of Colorado, but it's very clear Kurt prefers their cabin in the latter. He first moved to Colorado in the '70s, before it had become a trend for actors not to live in Hollywood.

A few years after the move to Colorado, Kurt and Hawn started dating when they reunited during an audition for the 1984 movie "Swing Shift." Kurt and Hawn have never tied the knot, but they have been together since 1983. Further into the relationship, they settled down on a ranch they built in Old Snowmass, Colorado, for their family to live in.

Kurt and Hawn raised four children: Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell. Kate and Oliver are Hawn's children from a previous marriage, Boston is Kurt's child from a previous marriage, and Wyatt is the only child Kurt and Hawn had together. The "Tombstone" star felt that raising his family in Colorado was overall a positive experience. "Everything we did there in terms of what we built and what we have in terms of being able to offer in life for our children, I'm really, really happy that we were able to do that," Kurt told People in May 2026.