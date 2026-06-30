Kurt Russell Is 'Really, Really Happy' Living A Quiet Cabin Life With Goldie Hawn
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have spent the last 40 years splitting their life between the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and the calm, rural part of Colorado, but it's very clear Kurt prefers their cabin in the latter. He first moved to Colorado in the '70s, before it had become a trend for actors not to live in Hollywood.
A few years after the move to Colorado, Kurt and Hawn started dating when they reunited during an audition for the 1984 movie "Swing Shift." Kurt and Hawn have never tied the knot, but they have been together since 1983. Further into the relationship, they settled down on a ranch they built in Old Snowmass, Colorado, for their family to live in.
Kurt and Hawn raised four children: Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Boston Russell, and Wyatt Russell. Kate and Oliver are Hawn's children from a previous marriage, Boston is Kurt's child from a previous marriage, and Wyatt is the only child Kurt and Hawn had together. The "Tombstone" star felt that raising his family in Colorado was overall a positive experience. "Everything we did there in terms of what we built and what we have in terms of being able to offer in life for our children, I'm really, really happy that we were able to do that," Kurt told People in May 2026.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's ranch has been used by members of the royal family
One reason why Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn prefer to live their lavish life on their ranch in Colorado rather than in LA or New York is due to family ties. "Wyatt and Meredith and their two boys, they live in Colorado now," Kurt told Fox News in March 2026, referring to his son and daughter-in-law, Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner. "So we like to spend as much time there as we can."
Additionally, Kurt said he likes living a nature-focused lifestyle, just like his character in "The Madison." "What I want to look at, what I want to be a part of — all the things that Colorado has to offer," he told People. But Kurt's family aren't the only people to reap the benefits of their isolated ranch home.
In 2016, Kurt said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that during a 1991 movie premiere, he offered his home to Princess Diana and her children, Prince Harry and Prince William (now William, Prince of Wales). "And so I mentioned that we lived on a ranch in Colorado that might be a nice getaway," he said. "I guess Diana wanted to go with the boys, and so they were welcome, and they came and stayed for 10 days at the ranch. And they had a great time."