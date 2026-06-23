The Worst-Dressed Royals At The 2026 Royal Ascot
For centuries, the Royal Ascot has invited members of the royal family and other guests to the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, for a week of horse races and regal festivities. Over the years, the event has taken on its own style, and it's become a place for guests to show off their summer fashion. Just like the horses on the racetrack, though, some folks' outfits are winners, while others are decidedly not.
The royal family has sported some amazing Royal Ascot looks over the years, and 2026 was no different. Yet royals and non-royal guests alike also sported some outfits that had us raising an eyebrow. While dressing to the nines, playing with prints, and donning pastel color palettes have become expected at the special event, that doesn't mean ensembles that fit this criteria are automatically great fashion statements. Alternatively, some guests who strayed from this dress code ended up looking entirely out of place. From internet stars to the king himself and everyone in between, quite a few guests at the 2026 Royal Ascot wore outfits that left something to be desired.
Lydia Millen had flamingo vibes
Zara Tindall's whimsical Royal Ascot look proved that monochrome pastel outfits were the perfect choice for the Royal Ascot this year. Yet, on Day 3, Lydia Millen showed us exactly how to make this trend a fashion fail. The influencer sported head-to-toe baby pink. While the color may be good for a day out in the summer sun, she looked totally overwhelmed by the ensemble. The long skirt and high neckline paired with short gloves seemed to swallow her up, and all that pink exacerbated the problem.
Princess Anne's coat looked like sand art
When attending royal events, Princess Anne usually seems to wear military attire and steers clear of making any fashion statements. At Royal Ascot, however, she was able to dress how she pleased, and she didn't exactly make the best style choices. On Day 1, Anne wore a bold printed coat in a muted color palette. The print and its colors didn't exactly fit the vibe of the occasion and made for a bit of a visual mess. Paired with a hat in colors that didn't coordinate well and some weirdly baggy sleeves, this look was a flop.
King Charles III appeared to be wearing baby nursery decor
A baby announcement? An Easter egg? An advertisement for "Toy Story 5?" We're not sure what inspired King Charles III's look for Royal Ascot Day 4, but we are sure that it wasn't our favorite. He embraced the lighthearted mood and pastel color palette that many guests brought to the event. Yet, the clashing cloud prints on his tie and pocket square, paired with the yellow vest and out-of-place black top hat, just didn't make sense together. Plus, it all seemed a little too tight for the king.
Tamara Holmgren's red and white ensemble proved less is more
What's black and white and red all over? Tamara Holmgren's over-the-top ensemble from Royal Ascot Day 3. Sure, Holmgren's white floral dress was pretty (albeit formless); the problem with this look was the hat. Oversized hats may be a staple at the Royal Ascot, but there's a fine line between a tasteful interpretation of the dress code and what looks like a costume. This fluffy white hat with big fabric roses on the underside distracted from the rest of the 'fit and seemed downright goofy.
Georgia Toffolo reminded us of the Statue of Liberty
Georgia Toffolo did not opt for colorful attire like so many others chose to do on Day 1 of the Royal Ascot 2026. Her grayish green headpiece gave us big Statue of Liberty vibes, and the pattern of her white and beige dress looked a bit like a sculpture with its paint chipping off. This gave the whole look a drab feeling that simply wasn't a good fit for this special occasion.
Was Alexander Windsor cosplaying as a cartoon character?
Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, attended Day 5 of the Royal Ascot in a full three-piece suit. While suits are appropriate for the celebration, it's also a fun, summery occasion, so whimsical attire is welcome. Alexander combined many prints and colors with his outfit, leaning into that playful style. Yet, between the top hat, a red and yellow striped tie that clashed with his shirt, and his long jacket, this ensemble looked a bit too much like a cartoon character brought to life.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, seemed dressed for a funeral
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has had a gorgeous style transformation over the years, but we can't say her look for Day 3 of this event was among our favorites. Just because it's the Royal Ascot doesn't mean you have to show up in pastels. Even so, though, didn't anyone have the heart to tell Sophie that her outfit was more like funeral attire? This ensemble felt too dark and subdued for the mid-June occasion. Plus, the flat hat with feathers jutting out in either direction gave her some serious Disney villain vibes.