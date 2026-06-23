The Worst-Dressed Royals At The 2026 Royal Ascot

For centuries, the Royal Ascot has invited members of the royal family and other guests to the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, for a week of horse races and regal festivities. Over the years, the event has taken on its own style, and it's become a place for guests to show off their summer fashion. Just like the horses on the racetrack, though, some folks' outfits are winners, while others are decidedly not.

The royal family has sported some amazing Royal Ascot looks over the years, and 2026 was no different. Yet royals and non-royal guests alike also sported some outfits that had us raising an eyebrow. While dressing to the nines, playing with prints, and donning pastel color palettes have become expected at the special event, that doesn't mean ensembles that fit this criteria are automatically great fashion statements. Alternatively, some guests who strayed from this dress code ended up looking entirely out of place. From internet stars to the king himself and everyone in between, quite a few guests at the 2026 Royal Ascot wore outfits that left something to be desired.