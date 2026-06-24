The Best Beauty Moments From The Legally Blonde 25th Anniversary

"Legally Blonde" premiered in July 2001, so the 25-year anniversary of the film that sent Reese Witherspoon's career into another stratosphere is coming in July 2026. A sequel to the hit comedy was released in 2003, officially launching the franchise. Although "Legally Blonde 3" has been stalled due to issues with the script, a prequel series named after Witherspoon's character starring Lexi Minetree premieres July 1, 2026, on Prime Video. To celebrate both the "Elle" premiere and the 25th anniversary of "Legally Blonde," Prime Video threw an "Elle World" event in New York City on June 20, 2026.

"Legally Blonde" is an iconic film for many reasons, not least because Elle Woods inspired people to try to look and feel their best, while simultaneously reaching for their biggest goals. So, it makes sense that the "Elle World" event featured some talented women with wonderful fashion. The cast of "Legally Blonde" may look different than they did in 2001, but they still looked great at the anniversary event, and these glam moments prove it.