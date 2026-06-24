The Best Beauty Moments From The Legally Blonde 25th Anniversary
"Legally Blonde" premiered in July 2001, so the 25-year anniversary of the film that sent Reese Witherspoon's career into another stratosphere is coming in July 2026. A sequel to the hit comedy was released in 2003, officially launching the franchise. Although "Legally Blonde 3" has been stalled due to issues with the script, a prequel series named after Witherspoon's character starring Lexi Minetree premieres July 1, 2026, on Prime Video. To celebrate both the "Elle" premiere and the 25th anniversary of "Legally Blonde," Prime Video threw an "Elle World" event in New York City on June 20, 2026.
"Legally Blonde" is an iconic film for many reasons, not least because Elle Woods inspired people to try to look and feel their best, while simultaneously reaching for their biggest goals. So, it makes sense that the "Elle World" event featured some talented women with wonderful fashion. The cast of "Legally Blonde" may look different than they did in 2001, but they still looked great at the anniversary event, and these glam moments prove it.
Lexi Minetree has already had several iconic fashion moments on the 'Elle' press tour
She may be the new kid in the "Legally Blonde" universe, but Lexi Minetree has already had some memorable fashion moments as she takes on the "pink torch" from Reese Witherspoon. Elle Woods' beauty routine is surprisingly easy to recreate, and Minetree has clearly mastered it.
Minetree wore a sparkling mid-length, spaghetti strap pink dress with matching peep-toe heels to the June 20 "Elle World" event, accessorizing the dress with an appropriately glittery silver belt. Her makeup featured the perfect pale pink shades to complement the dress. The young actor had another stunning moment on "The Tonight Show" on June 17, when she wore Witherspoon's dress from the original "Legally Blonde" premiere.
Reese Witherspoon also had a hot pink moment at the event
Reese Witherspoon and Lexi Minetree are actually sharing the role of Elle Woods, since they play the glamorous lawyer at different ages. On June 20, Witherspoon proved she could still channel her most iconic character at any age.
Witherspoon wore a form-fitting, strapless hot pink dress with zipper detailing and bold silver heels to "Elle World" at the Hall des Lumières in Manhattan. Holding her light pink clutch with black sunglasses on, the actor oozed "mature Elle" energy, that's the only way to describe the look.
Jennifer Coolidge channeled her 'Legally Blonde' character Paulette
Jennifer Coolidge channeled her "Legally Blonde" character, Paulette Bonafonté, and her wild and free spirit at the June 20, 2026 event. The "White Lotus" star wore a flowing leopard print dress that, paired with sandals, also gave her a "goddess" vibe. Sunglasses brought the whole look together. It wasn't the best outfit to do the "bend and snap" in, but judging from Coolidge's look, Paulette has leveled up in life — we love to see it!
Selma Blair and her son Arthur shared the spotlight at 'Elle World'
Selma Blair was escorted to "Elle World" by her teenage son, Arthur Saint Bleick, and they absolutely slayed. Blair looked nothing like her "Legally Blonde" character, Vivian Kensington. Elle's nemesis was a brunette with an uptight style. Blair looked young and carefree as a platinum blonde in a black and white spaghetti strap dress and black scandals. The white in Blair's dress almost looked pale pink in a certain light.
Bleck met the moment in an all-white look, from his suit jacket down to his sneakers. However, his shirt seems to have a hot pink design on it underneath his jacket.
Ali Larter had a floral moment at the event
Ali Larter took a break from "Yellowstone" to enter "Elle World" at the the Hall des Lumières on June 20. She attended the Manhattan event in a black strapless dress with pink and green printed flowers scattered throughout the front. She accessorized with black open-toed heels and a white clutch.
Larter's glam was also impressive. She wore a nude lip that was somehow impactful from mid-range as she walked down the street. At first glance, it looked like a bold red lip, but it wasn't. The whole ensemble was very chic.
Matthew Davis made sure Warner was remembered at 'Elle World'
Matthew Davis cannot be left out of the "Elle World" fashion conversation at the Hall des Lumières. The actor played Elle's eventual ex-boyfriend Warner in "Legally Blonde." So, it's forgivable if you purposefully forgot about his character, but his outfit made a statement.
Davis paired white slacks with a light blue collared shirt and a navy suit jacket. His accessories, including a brown belt and colorful yellow-forward scarf, were essential to making the look work.
Chandler Kinney also stunned at 'Elle World'
"Elle" star Chandler Kinney might be playing a new character in the world of "Legally Blonde," but she's not new to entertainment industry events. The "Dancing with the Stars" alum made the Manhattan sidewalk her runway in a black and pink mini dress with a fitted bodice and a subtly plunging neckline.
The details of the outfit, including a magenta clutch, black pointed-toe heels, opaque black tights, and a silver choker necklace added an impressive edge to Kinney's vibe that was impossible to ignore.