Bill & Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke Shows Off Major Growth Spurt In New Family Photo
Bill and Giuliana Rancic are a bonafide power couple, as prominent figures in the worlds of business and entertainment, respectively. Bill is an entrepreneur who rose to prominence after winning "The Apprentice," while Giuliana has enjoyed a rather successful — if often very controversial and rumor-laden — career hosting shows like "E! News" and "Fashion Police." But as age starts to brutally catch up with Bill Rancic and his wife, the next generation appears to be doing the same, at least as far as height is concerned. The couple's son, Duke, has evidently undergone a major growth spurt.
On June 21, 2026, Giuliana and Duke celebrated Father's Day by making a joint post on Instagram in honor of Bill. The very first photo in the carousel shows Duke smiling while standing at roughly the same height as his mother, and only about a head shorter than his father. Subsequent pics included in the post make it clear just how much he's grown in recent years too.
"Happy Father's Day to our favorite guy," Giuliana wrote in the caption, adding, "Thank you for being the dad who cheers the loudest, makes everything we do so much fun, gives the best advice, and loves us both unconditionally. Watching the bond you share with Duke is one of life's greatest gifts."
What Bill and Giuliana Rancic have had to say about parenting
Time flies when you're raising a kid. And while Bill and Giuliana Rancic's son Duke is now just about able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with both of them, it probably feels like just yesterday when he was born in the summer of 2012. Shortly after welcoming their son, the celebrity couple gushed about becoming parents during a November 2012 appearance on the "Today" show. "All my buddies were telling me what it was gonna be like, but until you actually experience it, you have no idea. So, it's been absolutely magical for us," Bill shared at the time. Of course, a big thing that all new parents have to deal with is a lack of sleep. But, according to Giuliana, she and her husband weren't sweating it since, as she reasoned, "He was up every hour, and that's okay. But that's part of all of this."
A few years into the whole parenting thing, Bill and Giuliana disclosed what they had learned thus far on "The Rachael Ray Show," in February 2020. For Bill, in particular, one of the most important things is always maintaining a united front as parents. Responding to a question from a pair of audience members regarding the "good cop/bad cop" dynamic that parents sometimes fall into, the "Apprentice" winner recalled, "My buddy, who is a child psychologist, I called him up and I got some advice from him. [...] He says, 'Kids are like the old ladies playing the slot machines in the casinos, right? The reason they keep coming back is 'cause it gives them a variable outcome. [...] If it doesn't pay off, they don't come back and play the slot machines. So, you can't pay off.'" There you have it!