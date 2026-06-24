Bill & Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke Shows Off Major Growth Spurt In New Family Photo

Time flies when you're raising a kid. And while Bill and Giuliana Rancic's son Duke is now just about able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with both of them, it probably feels like just yesterday when he was born in the summer of 2012. Shortly after welcoming their son, the celebrity couple gushed about becoming parents during a November 2012 appearance on the "Today" show. "All my buddies were telling me what it was gonna be like, but until you actually experience it, you have no idea. So, it's been absolutely magical for us," Bill shared at the time. Of course, a big thing that all new parents have to deal with is a lack of sleep. But, according to Giuliana, she and her husband weren't sweating it since, as she reasoned, "He was up every hour, and that's okay. But that's part of all of this."

A few years into the whole parenting thing, Bill and Giuliana disclosed what they had learned thus far on "The Rachael Ray Show," in February 2020. For Bill, in particular, one of the most important things is always maintaining a united front as parents. Responding to a question from a pair of audience members regarding the "good cop/bad cop" dynamic that parents sometimes fall into, the "Apprentice" winner recalled, "My buddy, who is a child psychologist, I called him up and I got some advice from him. [...] He says, 'Kids are like the old ladies playing the slot machines in the casinos, right? The reason they keep coming back is 'cause it gives them a variable outcome. [...] If it doesn't pay off, they don't come back and play the slot machines. So, you can't pay off.'" There you have it!