8 Rumors About Giuliana Rancic We Couldn't Ignore

You know that feeling when a celebrity says something you know will follow them for the rest of their days? That moment for Rancic came in 2015. During a 2015 episode of "Fashion Police," the former co-host commented on actor Zendaya's Oscars look, where she styled her hair in faux locks and wore a Vivienne Westwood off-white gown. When her look was discussed on the comedy show, Rancic said she didn't enjoy her hair choice, stating on the show, "Zendaya is more high-fashion. The hair, to me, on her is making her a little more boho. Like. I feel like she smells like patchouli oil. Or weed." (via People).

Rancic's comment was quickly slammed on social media, especially after she had recently called Kylie Jenner's similar hair choice "edgy." Many mentioned they felt her comments were racially charged at worst and stereotypical at best. The backlash led to ongoing rumors about Rancic, including reports that the production team had set her up on "Fashion Police" to tell the joke. According to a source who spoke to People about the backlash, her comment was reportedly edited and taken out of context. In a clip shared with the outlet, Rancic said her hair looked overwhelming and "just too boho" before she made the patchouli-and-weed line.

"She just thought it was a joke about hippies," the source claimed. Rancic also apologized to Zendaya directly via X (formerly Twitter) immediately after the "Fashion Police" episode aired, though the comment still haunts her.