How Big Is The Age Difference Between Reese Witherspoon & Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann?
Age-gap relationships are a tale as old as time in celebrity culture. It's definitely not new for Reese Witherspoon as her ex-husband Jim Toth was six years her senior. So, somewhat unsurprisingly, Witherspoon has another sizable age gap with boyfriend Oliver Haarmann. The two are eight years apart. As of this writing, Witherspoon is 50, and Haarmann is 58.
Reese Witherspoon and her boyfriend Oliver Haarmann are still going strong!https://t.co/rCseeD1JwH
— JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 24, 2026
According to People, Witherspoon was first linked to Haarmann in 2024. It's unclear exactly how they met, but given that Haarmann is a financier and Witherspoon has notable wealth and lives a lavish life, their connection is not that far-fetched. An anonymous source said that the "Legally Blonde" actress was "taking things slow when it comes to dating" in response to questions about being seen on what looked to be cute dates in NYC with Haarmann. A year later, some steamy vacation pics in PageSix pretty much confirmed that the couple was a real thing.
Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann also share a distance gap
In addition to their age gap, Witherspoon and Haarmann appear to be in a long distance relationship. Haarmann lives mainly in NYC while Homes and Gardens reported in 2025 that Witherspoon mainly spends her time at a property in Nashville, Tennessee. According to an anonymous source at PageSix however, the couple may have been looking at joint property in NYC so that the actress could be close by while one of her kids attended NYU. It was never confirmed if they did purchase the apartment, but Witherspoon's son, Deacon Phillippe, graduated from NYU in May 2026, as seen on her Instagram post about the occasion.
The couple is not letting age or distance stop them, however. They were seen on what some might describe as a cute shopping date in NYC in April 2026, with an anonymous source telling JustJared that the relationship is "very special" to the actress at this point in her life. Given some of the more tragic details about Witherspoon's love life, it is likely a breath of fresh air and a chance to rewrite the narrative.