How Big Is The Age Difference Between Reese Witherspoon & Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann?

Age-gap relationships are a tale as old as time in celebrity culture. It's definitely not new for Reese Witherspoon as her ex-husband Jim Toth was six years her senior. So, somewhat unsurprisingly, Witherspoon has another sizable age gap with boyfriend Oliver Haarmann. The two are eight years apart. As of this writing, Witherspoon is 50, and Haarmann is 58.

Reese Witherspoon and her boyfriend Oliver Haarmann are still going strong!https://t.co/rCseeD1JwH — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 24, 2026

According to People, Witherspoon was first linked to Haarmann in 2024. It's unclear exactly how they met, but given that Haarmann is a financier and Witherspoon has notable wealth and lives a lavish life, their connection is not that far-fetched. An anonymous source said that the "Legally Blonde" actress was "taking things slow when it comes to dating" in response to questions about being seen on what looked to be cute dates in NYC with Haarmann. A year later, some steamy vacation pics in PageSix pretty much confirmed that the couple was a real thing.