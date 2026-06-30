Michelle Randolph's Short Hair Look Proves She's Still Stunning Without Long Landman Locks

The hype around Taylor Sheridan's 2024 series "Landman" can be attributed to a lot of different aspects. Whether it be the score, shooting on location, or their Best Ensemble win at the 2026 Satellite Awards, the show is clearly a labor of love on all fronts. While the series has challenged even the biggest names on the cast (for instance, Billy Bob Thornton shared his filming struggles), other cast members seem to have slipped into a sweet spot with their roles.

Although actor Michelle Randolph is 10 years older than her character, Ainsley Norris, the California native had to transform in more ways than one to pull off the role. The "1923" actor worked with a dialect coach for over a year as part of her preparation. When it came time to film in Texas, she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2024 how similar she and her on-screen mom, Ali Larter, were. They likely had a lot to bond over, especially when it came to their short-haired past.

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At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Randolph had just two acting credits under her belt. Her side-swept blond bob had an edgy and sharp flair to it, highlighting her amazing cheekbones and sharp bone structure. Her stark eyebrows also tied in to her darker roots nicely, epitomizing a trending style of the time. Her long golden tresses at the 2024 "Landman" premiere showed off her softer side, with even her makeup taking a more natural approach. While she looks stunning in both hairstyles, her long locks have definitely gotten her rumored boyfriend, Glen Powell's, attention.