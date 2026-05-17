Landman's Ali Larter Looks So Different With Short Hair

Throughout her career with roles such as Darcy in 1999's "Varsity Blues" and Brooke Taylor Windham in 2001's "Legally Blonde," Ali Larter has embodied the "blond bombshell," in quite a literal way. With her "Legally Blonde" character, Larter played a fitness entrepreneur and former Delta Nu sorority sister who was wrongfully convicted of her husband's murder. Throughout the film, she and Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) were able to flip the idea of the "dumb blond" stereotype on its head.

Larter's physical appearance throughout her career has remained mostly consistent. She dyed her hair red for a role in 2015, but has otherwise been different shades of blond, and she usually keeps her hair long. But, she has tried different hairstyles over the years, including wearing side bangs or cutting her hair short. Larter has undergone a stunning transformation through the years, both physically and in her career. While it's not shocking that she once rocked a short bob (she was always on top of beauty trends in the early aughts), it is surprising to see photos that prove how different she looked with short hair.