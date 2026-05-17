Landman's Ali Larter Looks So Different With Short Hair
Throughout her career with roles such as Darcy in 1999's "Varsity Blues" and Brooke Taylor Windham in 2001's "Legally Blonde," Ali Larter has embodied the "blond bombshell," in quite a literal way. With her "Legally Blonde" character, Larter played a fitness entrepreneur and former Delta Nu sorority sister who was wrongfully convicted of her husband's murder. Throughout the film, she and Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) were able to flip the idea of the "dumb blond" stereotype on its head.
Larter's physical appearance throughout her career has remained mostly consistent. She dyed her hair red for a role in 2015, but has otherwise been different shades of blond, and she usually keeps her hair long. But, she has tried different hairstyles over the years, including wearing side bangs or cutting her hair short. Larter has undergone a stunning transformation through the years, both physically and in her career. While it's not shocking that she once rocked a short bob (she was always on top of beauty trends in the early aughts), it is surprising to see photos that prove how different she looked with short hair.
Larter's bob was sophisticated during NYC Fashion Week
Some of the earliest photo evidence of how different Ali Larter looks with short hair came in September 2002 at the start of New York Fashion Week in Manhattan's Bryant Park. Close up, she appeared to be gearing up for a meeting in a boardroom rather than fashion shows with her business chic style. While her outfit played a part in that, so did her hairstyle. This version of her bob had heavy layering and lots of texture at the edges, giving her a fresh, sophisticated look.
Larter's short hair framed her face perfectly
A few weeks later in September 2002, Ali Larter stepped out with a nearly chin-length bob to the IFP/New York Gotham Awards in New York City. It framed her face in a very flattering way. On paper, it wasn't the most dramatic change she could've made — unlike her Fashion Week hair, it didn't seem to be styled too differently from her longer hairstyles. Although it's totally understandable if, for example, "Landman" or "Legally Blonde" fans didn't recognize her in this throwback.
She curled her messy bob months later
A few months later at a Grammys event in 2003, Ali Larter added loose, bouncy curls to her mid-length bob for a completely different look. The dirty blond hairstyle included a bit of a side bang alongside some messy tendrils, almost like she was windswept. The style gave off stronger bedhead vibes than anything, but Larter still looked gorgeous rocking this hairdo. Plus, red carpets had a more casual feel before Instagram existed.
Nearly a decade later, she made a more dramatic change
At the "Bachelorette" premiere in Los Angeles in August 2012, Ali Larter had a chin-length bob that featured side-swept bangs and some layers. The simple, but fresh and flirty, look fit the vibe of the event. But, this brighter blond hairstyle was an even more mature cut and style than her previous bobs, giving her an added air of professionalism. Larter's hairstyle seemed to be evolving as her life and the industry did.
Larter made an even bigger change to her hairstyle by the end of the year
At the first annual Baby2Baby gala in November 2012, Ali Larter had one of her most dramatic hairstyles: a layered and feathered bob that was about shoulder-length. Her hair had grown since the August event, and Larter's flipped-out ends framed her face differently, giving the style more movement. It was a huge transformation compared to even a few months before, because it gave her even more maturity and polish, like she could play the mom on a family sitcom.
In 2017, Larter's hair color combined with a bob made her look like a different person
Ali Larter's bob at an October 2017 Veuve Clicquot polo event was simple but chic. It had more length than some of her previous cuts, giving it a distinct sleekness. Larter doesn't experiment with hair color often, usually sticking to a classic shade of golden, sun-kissed blond. However, her hair was dirty blond during this appearance, with select lighter pieces highlighted in the front. It could be argued that Larter is most unrecognizable when she changes her hair color, no matter what the length or style is.