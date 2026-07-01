Why Prince George's New School May Remind You Of Hogwarts (Minus The Wands)
On the brink of adolescence — he turns 13 on July 22, 2026 — Prince George is preparing to embark on a whole new phase of life as he gets ready to start studying at Eton College in the fall. Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are paving their own way with their schooling, with all three attending the co-ed day school Lambrook. But the royal couple knows all too well that their eldest kid needs a high school that combines tradition with rigorous instruction and a privacy level worthy of a future king. Thus, the Prince and Princess of Wales ultimately agreed that William's former school would be the best fit for George. Though he won't be attending her alma mater, Marlborough College, we're sure Kate Middleton is thrilled about Prince George's major milestone.
Fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise will be tickled to learn just how closely life at a British boarding school resembles the daily doings at Hogwarts — minus the spell-casting and many fantastical creatures, that is. Eton College, founded in the 15th century, has 25 dorms or "houses," all with upper-crusty names like The Hopgarden, Jourdelay's, and Hawtrey House. Boys are placed in the dorms according to their class year or academic standing, rather than at the dictates of a Sorting Hat. But here's the catch: According to Hello! magazine, new students have to memorize the location and colors of each house as they take a "colours quiz" shortly after entering. Of course, we all know Gryffindor's scarlet and gold from Slytherin's silver and black, but remembering the difference between the black and white patterns of Walpole House and Warre House is far trickier (FYI, Warre is checkerboarded; Warre is striped — you're welcome, thank us later).
Prince George will start Eton as an Oppidan (but he might become a Pop or a Praepostor)
Prince William has made one thing clear about Prince George's future: He wants it to be one in which the young man will be proud of the work and values he maintains as king. To that end, George will be fully immersed in Eton College's culture of service, kindness, and respect, as well as following some long-standing traditions designed to instill responsibility and camaraderie. One of them is the dress code, which is also another tradition Eton shares with Hogwarts. Instead of robes and scarves, boys typically attend class in long morning coats, vests, and shirts with white bow ties.
Much like in the beloved fantasy novels, Eton's boarding houses each embody individual values, such as Durnford House's emphasis on community and Waynflete's on gentleness and the arts (Fun fact: Eton's first Head Master was actually named Snape!). Each dorm is supervised by resident adults, in this case House Masters and Dames. George will begin his journey as an "Oppidan," or regular student; if he excels in his studies, he might become a house prefect (student leader), as many of the Potterverse characters were in their day (Professors Dumbledore and McGonagall were prefects, but then again, so was Voldemort's human alter ego, Tom Riddle).
In his final year, the prince might aspire to be an honors student known as a Praepostor, or a Colleger, who is entitled to live in a special dorm reserved only for the highest academic achievers. Seniors are also eligible to be elected to the elite "Pop" group, who get privileges such as choosing their own waistcoats and hanging out on a particular wall designated for them. William, seen above in his Eton days, was a proud Pop himself.
Prince George risks writer's cramp if he doesn't toe the line at Eton
British royals, and men in particular, have historically received the finest education money can buy. Prince Harry and Prince William both attended prep school as youngsters and went on to graduate from Eton College. And now, Prince George is poised to follow in their illustrious footsteps. It won't be easy for him, however; Eton demands a strong work ethic. Poor schoolwork results in a "rip," or demerit, and multiple rips lead to a White Ticket academic notice. When your parents are the future king and queen consort, you definitely don't want them being called in to the principal's office.
There are various penalties for breaking school rules too. Arriving late to class means getting up early the next day and hustling to the school office to sign a Tardy Book. A more serious infraction might even earn George a consequence called Lines — aka hand-copying 100 hexameters of Latin poetry — or a Georgic, or writing 500 hexameters. Thankfully, unlike Professor Umbridge's infamous punishment, the copying exercise doesn't involve a cursed quill and the use of one's own blood. A teacher might also require a misbehaving student to do a manual-labor "Chore," such as yard work.
Happily, Eton won't be all books and exams for George. He'll have tons of extracurricular activities to choose from, including sports, theater, music, and environmental projects, which should please his eco-conscious dad and grandfather, King Charles III, no end. Just as Hogwarts has Quidditch, Eton too has its own unique sport: The Wall Game, a rough, rugby-esque match involving teams of 10 players, a ball, and a lot of pushing against a wall. To be fair, a flying broom might come in handy there!