Why Prince George's New School May Remind You Of Hogwarts (Minus The Wands)

On the brink of adolescence — he turns 13 on July 22, 2026 — Prince George is preparing to embark on a whole new phase of life as he gets ready to start studying at Eton College in the fall. Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are paving their own way with their schooling, with all three attending the co-ed day school Lambrook. But the royal couple knows all too well that their eldest kid needs a high school that combines tradition with rigorous instruction and a privacy level worthy of a future king. Thus, the Prince and Princess of Wales ultimately agreed that William's former school would be the best fit for George. Though he won't be attending her alma mater, Marlborough College, we're sure Kate Middleton is thrilled about Prince George's major milestone.

Fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise will be tickled to learn just how closely life at a British boarding school resembles the daily doings at Hogwarts — minus the spell-casting and many fantastical creatures, that is. Eton College, founded in the 15th century, has 25 dorms or "houses," all with upper-crusty names like The Hopgarden, Jourdelay's, and Hawtrey House. Boys are placed in the dorms according to their class year or academic standing, rather than at the dictates of a Sorting Hat. But here's the catch: According to Hello! magazine, new students have to memorize the location and colors of each house as they take a "colours quiz" shortly after entering. Of course, we all know Gryffindor's scarlet and gold from Slytherin's silver and black, but remembering the difference between the black and white patterns of Walpole House and Warre House is far trickier (FYI, Warre is checkerboarded; Warre is striped — you're welcome, thank us later).