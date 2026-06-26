Celebs Who Didn't Wear White Dresses On Their Wedding Day & Still Looked Fabulous

For generations, the fabled white dress has reigned supreme as the undisputed star of bridal fashion, especially in the showbiz world where weddings double as high-profile style spectacles. Every once in a while though, a celebrity bride comes along and disrupts that long-standing tradition with a wedding gown that dares to color outside the lines.

From blush-pink fairytale gowns to sunshine-yellow dresses, and baby blue numbers or even brave jet-black ensembles, a milieu of wedding wardrobe options have been championed by celebrities who have proved that the bridal white is an age-old custom that can be glamorously toed.