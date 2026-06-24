Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Guest Lifts The Lid On Their Gift Request
With a wedding rumored to be at Madison Square Garden between two of the biggest celebs of the moment, it's easy to assume that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expecting quite a few guests at their upcoming nuptials. As fans try to decode all the Tayvis wedding Easter eggs, this surely star-studded guest list will almost certainly enjoy an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime celebration. But, what will the attendees bring for the happy couple who has everything? Apparently, the bride and groom have been explicit about their expectations for wedding gifts: they don't want anything.
On June 23, 2026, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle indicated to ExtraTV that he is one of the lucky ones who received an invitation to the biggest celeb wedding of the year. According to him, Swift and Kelce were clear about what they wanted their guests to bring. "They said absolutely no gifts," he said. Still, Kittle may bring something special for his fellow tight end. " ... I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin," Kittle said. While Swift and Kelce definitely don't need pricey gifts, Kittle joked that a special coin "Sounds expensive, too."
It seems that there are quite a few people invited to the big day
So, if the rest of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list is anything like George Kittle, they might get some special presents despite their "no gifts" policy. Based on the whispers surrounding this wedding, it sounds like that might amount to quite a few special presents. Their rumored wedding venue, Madison Square Garden, is built to seat over 19,000 people. While we can't imagine that Swift and Kelce are expecting 19,000 of their closest friends to attend, it's not likely to be an intimate affair, either.
Back in October, Swift appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" and said that "anyone I've ever talked to" would be invited to her big day. Surely this was a joke, but there seemed to be a bit of truth in it. "I know it's gonna be fun to plan, because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble, right? And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there," she explained, adding, "I'm not gonna do that." So, it seems that a hefty guest list was one important detail for Swift and Kelce's "I dos." It will surely be interesting to see how all those guests choose to interpret that "no gifts" rule.