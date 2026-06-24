Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding Guest Lifts The Lid On Their Gift Request

With a wedding rumored to be at Madison Square Garden between two of the biggest celebs of the moment, it's easy to assume that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expecting quite a few guests at their upcoming nuptials. As fans try to decode all the Tayvis wedding Easter eggs, this surely star-studded guest list will almost certainly enjoy an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime celebration. But, what will the attendees bring for the happy couple who has everything? Apparently, the bride and groom have been explicit about their expectations for wedding gifts: they don't want anything.

On June 23, 2026, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle indicated to ExtraTV that he is one of the lucky ones who received an invitation to the biggest celeb wedding of the year. According to him, Swift and Kelce were clear about what they wanted their guests to bring. "They said absolutely no gifts," he said. Still, Kittle may bring something special for his fellow tight end. " ... I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin," Kittle said. While Swift and Kelce definitely don't need pricey gifts, Kittle joked that a special coin "Sounds expensive, too."