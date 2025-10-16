Kate Middleton & Prince William Might Score An Invite To Taylor Swift's Wedding
As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce begin planning their epic wedding of the century, fans are starting to make predictions on just how star-studded the guest list is going to be. While it's pretty clear which celebs almost certainly won't be included on the list, it seems some invites might be going out to a few of the only people on the planet who might be as famous as Swift herself. It seems likely that he happy couple will be mailing some invites across the pond and asking William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend their undoubtedly lavish nuptials.
An unnamed source told Fox News Digital on October 16 that the "Shake It Off" singer has spent a long time forging a friendship with the royals and began "cementing a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago." Over that span of time, their bond has apparently been strengthened through "private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year," while Kate has been undergoing treatment and recovering following her cancer diagnosis in 2024.
Because of Swift's cultivation of her friendship with William and Kate, the source told the outlet the royals will likely get an invite to Swift and Kelce's upcoming nuptials. Apparently, Swift's invite list is specifically going to be curated with a purpose in mind beyond simply inviting her besties. As the source stated, "She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way."
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been very supportive of Taylor Swift's romance news
For the most part, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, reserve their social media presence for official royal business, the occasional adorable family photo, or to support and raise awareness for philanthropic or charitable endeavors. However, the pair shared a rare social media response when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement by liking the post the songstress shared. The regal Instagram like caught some royal watchers' attention at the time, especially considering how Swift's announcement inadvertently upstaged Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at the time.
However, Prince William has long been a fan of Swift, and even performed with her at a charity event in 2013 – a memory that still makes him cringe with embarrassment when he thinks back on it. As William recalled during an appearance on the "Time to Walk" podcast in 2021, he was seated next to Swift at the event, where Bon Jovi was performing. At one point, Swift gently encouraged him to join her on stage to sing, and the next thing he knew, he was in front of the audience belting out "Livin' on a Prayer" alongside the two music icons, despite not remembering the words.
"To this day, I still do not know what came over me," William recalled. "I don't understand why I gave in. But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me.' ... I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'" This moment seemingly paved the way to a long friendship — and could come gloriously full-circle if she makes William sing again at her wedding reception.