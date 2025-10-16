Kate Middleton & Prince William Might Score An Invite To Taylor Swift's Wedding

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce begin planning their epic wedding of the century, fans are starting to make predictions on just how star-studded the guest list is going to be. While it's pretty clear which celebs almost certainly won't be included on the list, it seems some invites might be going out to a few of the only people on the planet who might be as famous as Swift herself. It seems likely that he happy couple will be mailing some invites across the pond and asking William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend their undoubtedly lavish nuptials.

An unnamed source told Fox News Digital on October 16 that the "Shake It Off" singer has spent a long time forging a friendship with the royals and began "cementing a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago." Over that span of time, their bond has apparently been strengthened through "private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year," while Kate has been undergoing treatment and recovering following her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Because of Swift's cultivation of her friendship with William and Kate, the source told the outlet the royals will likely get an invite to Swift and Kelce's upcoming nuptials. Apparently, Swift's invite list is specifically going to be curated with a purpose in mind beyond simply inviting her besties. As the source stated, "She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way."