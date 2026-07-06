The One Thing Michelle Randolph Didn't Like About Landman Season 2

Michelle Randolph appreciates that Ainsley Norris gets to have a moment to herself on "Landman" for some possible soul-searching, but she doesn't see Ainsley staying single forever. "Going into college, I feel like it's inevitable that she's going to find someone," Randolph told People. "I think her arc as the show goes on is about finding agency and realizing that she can be her own independent person."

While Ainsley hasn't had a romantic relationship in Season 2 of "Landman," she's had no shortage of dramatic moments. One of her most tumultuous relationships is with her older brother Cooper Norris. It is ironic that Cooper Norris is played by someone who is actually adorable in real life. Jacob Lofland, who plays Norris, is rather humble and shy. As siblings on screen, the two have a dysfunctional relationship, but this doesn't reflect how Randolph feels about Lofland in real life. In a behind the scenes video for "Landman," Lofland explained: "We are like brother and sister off set, but we get along tremendously. So, it's like we're really having to act ... to not like each other on screen, and as soon as we cut it's always like, 'I'm sorry.'" We'll have to see how "Landman" Season 3 plays out to see if Ainsley and Cooper get along any better and if Randolph gets her wish for Ainsley — a love interest.