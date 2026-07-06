The One Thing Michelle Randolph Didn't Like About Landman Season 2
Taylor Sheridan is best known as the creator and writer of the hit series "Yellowstone." Since the show's success, Sheridan has gone on to create the series "Landman," which is about oil money and development in West Texas. Much like "Yellowstone," the show focuses on complicated family dynamics. One of "Landman's" leading ladies, Michelle Randolph, finds her character in the thick of the drama. She plays high school student Ainsley Norris, daughter of Tommy Norris, an oil and gas executive, played by Billy Bob Thornton, and Angela Norris, played by Ali Larter. While Randolph has a complex dating history, her character has been a bit deprived in the romance department as the show progresses. That's something the actor hopes will change with Season 3 of the show.
In an interview with People, Randolph said, "Season 2 got a little tiring. I was like, 'Where's the boy?'" It's true, Ainsley stays single through Season 2, which isn't how things started for her on the show. In Season 1 of "Landman," Ainsley started out the show by dating Dakota Loving, a high school football player, played by Drake Rodger. After that relationship ended, Randolph's character dated Ryder Sampson, played by Mitchell Slaggert. While the two characters had plans to go to the same college, Ainsley ends up in Season 2 starting school solo at Texas Christian University.
Michelle Randolph's character on Landman is evolving
Michelle Randolph appreciates that Ainsley Norris gets to have a moment to herself on "Landman" for some possible soul-searching, but she doesn't see Ainsley staying single forever. "Going into college, I feel like it's inevitable that she's going to find someone," Randolph told People. "I think her arc as the show goes on is about finding agency and realizing that she can be her own independent person."
While Ainsley hasn't had a romantic relationship in Season 2 of "Landman," she's had no shortage of dramatic moments. One of her most tumultuous relationships is with her older brother Cooper Norris. It is ironic that Cooper Norris is played by someone who is actually adorable in real life. Jacob Lofland, who plays Norris, is rather humble and shy. As siblings on screen, the two have a dysfunctional relationship, but this doesn't reflect how Randolph feels about Lofland in real life. In a behind the scenes video for "Landman," Lofland explained: "We are like brother and sister off set, but we get along tremendously. So, it's like we're really having to act ... to not like each other on screen, and as soon as we cut it's always like, 'I'm sorry.'" We'll have to see how "Landman" Season 3 plays out to see if Ainsley and Cooper get along any better and if Randolph gets her wish for Ainsley — a love interest.