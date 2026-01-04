Cooper From Landman Is Adorable In Real Life
Jacob Lofland plays the role of Cooper on "Landman," and if the cast of "Landman" looks familiar, he may be part of the reason why. Lofland started his career as a child actor on big Hollywood productions like "Mud" and "Maze Runner" — lending him a level of recognizability that could one day turn him into a household name. But while many other young up-and-coming actors started out as nepo babies with celebrity parents, Lofland grew up far from the glitz and glam of Hollywood. In many ways, he stumbled into a life of fame, and it wouldn't be hard to argue that he wasn't 100% prepared for the spotlight.
As Lofland told Matthew McConaughey for Interview Magazine, it wasn't easy when he first started getting recognized in public. "I'll tell you one thing, going through the airport is a lot harder now," Lofland quipped. "Other than that, I've tried to stay under the radar." But as much as Lofland has tried to keep things low-key, he can't help but shine as a rising star. The truth is that Cooper from "Landman" is adorable in real life, and his fans are likely going to want to see a whole lot more of him moving forward.
Jacob Lofland grew up in a small town in Arkansas
Tons of television stars hail from big cities like New York or Los Angeles, but Jacob Lofland is not exactly your average actor. He grew up in Briggsville, Arkansas — a town with a population that occasionally dips below 100 people. Because of this, most of his early life experiences took place in a very small, intimate setting. Reflecting on his childhood, Lofland told Interview Magazine, "I'd done Christmas plays [before becoming an actor]. The school I went too, we had seven kids in the whole class — we're still best friends — so if you didn't do the play, there wasn't going to be a play. We were all always in the plays, even though we hated it."
Although Briggsville may not have offered much in terms of theatrical entertainment, it provided an environment rich in storytelling. Lofland grew up listening to his elders tell wild tales about their lives — an experience that left him riveted in the moment and contemplative in the years to come. "After getting off work, the guys would have a beer around the fire and tell stories," Lofland recalled in a conversation with Dazed. "I spent my childhood sitting there, listening, understanding that there are more ways to look at life than the way you're seeing it in the moment. I think that has a lot to do with who I am."
The Landman actor didn't hail from a Hollywood family
As just an average kid growing up in Briggsville, Arkansas, Jacob Lofland didn't have any particular connection to Hollywood. Far from being a celebrity nepo baby, Lofland grew up with two, hard-working parents. While his late father ran a sawmill, his mother, Debra Lofland, provided him while homeschooling. Neither one of his parents imagined that Lofland would ever become a big star. They mostly encouraged him to help his dad at the mill. "You just don't expect someone that's grown up on the Fourche River to be going to France, Los Angeles, Miami and everywhere else," Debra laughed in a 2013 interview with the Arkansas Times.
The fact of the matter was that Lofland's parents had more in common with the characters on "Landman" than they did with the cast. The reason? Lofland's dad actually worked on the oil rigs before he was born. "My dad actually, when he was my age like, 28 to 30, worked in West Texas in the same place in Midland and Odessa. I've heard stories throughout my life of that boom-and-bust life. It was always intriguing to me," the actor revealed in a chat with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He didn't do it when I was older and born. But I've had family throughout the years who have done it, so I had somewhat of a tie." This childhood has given Lofland a worldview that sets him apart from other actors.
Jacob Lofland's entrance into acting was accidental
Jacob Lofland never imagined that he would become an actor, but one day he applied for a part on a whim. It all started when his mom, Debra Lofland, saw a casting call for a child actor with Lofland's description. Laughing at the coincidence, Debra encouraged her son to apply. Reflecting on this moment with Jeremy Glover of the Arkansas Times, Lofland recalled, "I filled out the application, and we did it kind of halfway as a joke. Even when I was a kid it was never something I thought about. It's not something from our area you ever hear about."
As wild as the idea of cinching a movie role may have seemed at the time, Lofland seemed destined for success. When filmmaker Jeff Nichols saw Lofland's application, he couldn't believe his luck. The film "Mud" needed someone just like Lofland, but good matches are hard to find. "I remember scrolling through the list of videos, which allowed you to see a photo of each kid. I immediately stopped on Jacob's because he looked exactly like the mental picture I had of Neckbone," Nichols told Glover for the same report. When the filmmaker opened Lofland's video, he knew that Lofland was right for the job. "I was sold," Nichols added. For Lofland and Debra, meanwhile, the role came as a happy surprise. The young boy had so much fun on set that he decided to pursue a future in Hollywood.
Jacob Lofland got his big break acting alongside Matthew McConaughey
One of the most exciting factors of Jacob Lofland's breakout role in "Mud" pertained to the cast. Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey were his co-stars, and as filming went on, Lofland built a particularly strong bond with the older male actor. In some ways, the mentoring relationship between McConaughey and Lofland was an obvious next step. The Hollywood A-lister came from a background that was similar to Lofland's. While interviewing Lofland for Interview Magazine, McConaughey marveled at this parallel. "I didn't know [your dad] worked in the oil business, either. That's what my whole family was in. My older brother's still out in Midland," McConaughey said.
After "Mud," McConaughey and Lofland co-starred in a historical movie titled "Free State of Jones." Leading up to an especially emotional scene, Lofland found that he was overwhelmed and approached McConaughey for help. "I was sitting there with Matthew in a tent, stressing about the crying scene coming up, and I asked him if he had any tips. He said, 'I do — nobody can ever tell you that you have to cry.' And somehow that was exactly what I needed to hear to make it work," Lofland would later tell Dazed. In the same Dazed interview, McConaughey noted that his mentee was always improving his skills. "In 'Free State' he'd become a much more learned actor and I was so pleased to see that, in the time he'd educated himself on the craft," McConaughey enthused.
Jacob Lofland had a coming-of-age experience on Texas Rising
While some child stars ditch Hollywood for normal jobs, Jacob Lofland knew that his future was in the entertainment industry. As he grew up, the young actor continued to audition for roles and work in front of the cameras. At first, his mom would accompany him on set, but by the time he was 18 years old, Lofland didn't need a chaperone and was excited to enjoy a bit of independence. Reflecting on this time with Interview Magazine, Lofland revealed that "Texas Rising" was the first project he shot as an independent, legal adult.
"It was the best thing an 18-year-old could ask for: You're by yourself in Mexico, where you can do anything you want, running around with a bunch of other actors," he revealed. Of course, this meant that Lofland got into his fair share of shenanigans. "It was definitely an experience; I don't know if it was a good or a bad one," he laughed. That's not to say that Lofland got into too much trouble. Far from being among the celebrities who have been arrested, Lofland's adventures seem to have centered on good old-fashioned fun, rather than actual law-breaking. Ultimately, "Texas Rising" provided Lofland with a classic coming-of-age experience — one, it seems, that he is not soon to forget.
Jacob Lofland enjoyed total family vibes on Maze Runner
Following his experience on "Texas Rising," Jacob Lofland wanted to keep accepting projects where he would get along well with his cast mates. On some level, he was nervous about being an outsider — a fear that he felt twofold after being cast in "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials," which was the second film in the three-film franchise. Speaking about this experience in an on-set interview published by Flicks And The City Clips, Lofland admitted that joining the team was "intimidating." He went on to explain, "I did kind of know that they'd done stuff, and that they were a very close cast. So, when I got here, I was kind of nervous to meet them. And I was hoping I could hang out with them, like they all do."
Despite Lofland's initial worries, he soon found that the team at "Maze Runner" was ready to welcome him with open arms. In the same interview, Lofland shared, "The first people I met was Dylan [O'Brien], Ki Hong [Lee], and Dexter [Darden] ... And, they all came down and gave me a hug. And, I'm just like, 'This is going to be amazing.'" It really was. Lofland forged a strong friendship with his three co-stars and spent tons of time with them between shoots. These positive vibes made it a lot easier for Lofland to accept a role in the final film of the trilogy "Maze Runner: The Death Cure."
Jacob Lofland studied up to join the cast of Landman
In many ways, Jacob Lofland's role as Cooper on "Landman" was the perfect fit. Because his father used to work on the oil rigs, Lofland's part in a television drama about life in that industry seemed like destiny. However, just because Lofland had a connection to the oil rigs didn't mean he knew enough to play his part convincingly. To get caught up to speed, the actor joined the rest of the cast for a five-day-long oil rig bootcamp. "We went through a full [work] week just to make sure that you have the skills to not get hurt. It's a dangerous thing to work around, but as long as you know what you're doing, everyone's safe," Lofland told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The actor went on to explain just how useful the experience was as far as giving him a dose of on-screen confidence. "It did definitely help [to] be comfortable on the day and on the rig when you're moving heavy equipment, to have that practice and have that assurance," Lofland said. On a personal level, it was amazing for the actor to learn more about the oil industry. "It was really cool to be in person and get to come up firsthand, and be on a rig, and kind of get to experience what my dad learned how to do," he added.
Jacob Lofland tried to avoid stereotypical acting advice
When it comes to getting into character, Jacob Lofland tries hard to deviate from the kind of acting that could fall flat. Rather than learning any particular method, he just tries to keep things genuine. So far, it's worked well for him. "I don't really have a process; I'm still just winging it, you know? I've learned a few little tricks, but I still have no idea what I'm doing," Lofland told Matthew McConaughey for Interview Magazine.
Interestingly, in the same conversation, McConaughey applauded Lofland for his genuine style of acting, telling the young actor to "stick to it." The reason? "What happens to a lot of actors is that when we learn what the h*ll we're doing, we can start to forget how not to act. At the base of what we do, acting is about seeing everything," McConaughey noted. According to the veteran actor, Lofland has done a great job of resisting that tendency and always bringing a sense of authenticity to the screen. "It is the best acting we can all do, you know what I mean?" he asked. Later, McConaughey added, "Hang on to that, man."
Jacob Lofland bought a house in Arkansas
Jacob Lofland has made a name for himself in the film industry, but he's also one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities. While some stars love La La Land, Lofland continues to hold a candle for Briggsville, Arkansas, and he even made a major investment there to prove it. "I just recently bought a house here, a couple miles from where I grew up. I like to stay close," he revealed in a conversation with Dazed. This move may have proved surprising to those who love the hustle and bustle of big cities. However, for Lofland, putting down roots in rural Arkansas was the right choice. "I enjoy small towns, I've got my friends there," Lofland told Interview Magazine.
As for Los Angeles, Lofland doesn't exactly hate it, but he take serious issue with one major factor. "I'm not much on traffic. I love driving, but I like driving on a two lane road where you can drive for hours and not see anybody," he said. Ditching this inconvenience, though, has come at the cost of the professional opportunities available to folks who live in Hollywood. "It's a big challenge, having to do everything over Skype or phone, but I'm willing to keep going," Lofland told Dazed. "I love where I live, it's one of the most beautiful places in America, and I like trying to keep it that way."
Jacob Lofland says that if he weren't an actor, he'd work on the oil rigs
Becoming an actor changed Jacob Lofland's life forever. Speaking to Matthew McConaughey for Interview Magazine, the up-and-coming actor explained that his prospects would have been very different if he hadn't gotten that first big break on "Mud," and probably wouldn't have even dreamed of trying his hand at showbiz. "Nothing would equate to how awesome this [acting] is, but there's a 90% chance I would be working on a rig somewhere or driving a truck. It's just what I was around and what everyone else does," Lofland mused.
That's not to say that Lofland is sorry to have gotten into acting. In the same conversation, he reflected on the incredible opportunities that showbiz has brought to his world. "But man, the things I would've missed," he said. "I'm appreciative every day that I made this decision, but there's definitely times where it's like, 'I wonder what would've happened [if I'd never tried acting].'" Looking toward the future, Lofland hopes to continue honing his craft and overcoming obstacles in front of the cameras. In a separate interview for Interview Magazine, he admitted that the emotional scenes can still be challenging for him. "The hardest thing for me is crying. Where I'm from, it's been instilled in me since I was little that men don't cry. Thank God for teardrops and menthol," Lofland shared.