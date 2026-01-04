Jacob Lofland plays the role of Cooper on "Landman," and if the cast of "Landman" looks familiar, he may be part of the reason why. Lofland started his career as a child actor on big Hollywood productions like "Mud" and "Maze Runner" — lending him a level of recognizability that could one day turn him into a household name. But while many other young up-and-coming actors started out as nepo babies with celebrity parents, Lofland grew up far from the glitz and glam of Hollywood. In many ways, he stumbled into a life of fame, and it wouldn't be hard to argue that he wasn't 100% prepared for the spotlight.

As Lofland told Matthew McConaughey for Interview Magazine, it wasn't easy when he first started getting recognized in public. "I'll tell you one thing, going through the airport is a lot harder now," Lofland quipped. "Other than that, I've tried to stay under the radar." But as much as Lofland has tried to keep things low-key, he can't help but shine as a rising star. The truth is that Cooper from "Landman" is adorable in real life, and his fans are likely going to want to see a whole lot more of him moving forward.