Princess Lilibet's Adorable Outfits Don't Cost A Royal Fortune

Princess Lilibet remains quite the enigma, thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being fiercely protective of their two children. Every now and then, however, the Duchess of Sussex will share a snap of her kids on Instagram (she never shows their faces, though), including on Father's Day 2026, when she posted the above photograph of Lilibet and her brother, Prince Archie, embracing Harry. While royal watchers couldn't see their faces, they immediately started analyzing what the two youngsters were wearing, and Lilibet's attire caught people's attention, especially since the average American might be able to afford to dress their kids in the very same getup.

One user on X noted that Lilibet's outfit is from Zara. The top was on sale at the time for $23, with the bottoms going for the same price. Not exactly cheap, but still not as wildly unaffordable as the fancy designer gear typically associated with royals. Lilibet's super cute giraffe backpack caught fans' eye too, with one sleuth informing their followers that the accessory hails from GoldBug and retails for $18.96. This also hints at Meghan's mindful spending, since the company was founded by philanthropist Katherine Gold, and it funds a program that provides financial aid to pregnant women.

Lilibet looked adorable in the pic, proving that pretty clothes don't have to break the bank. Archie and Lilibet's childhood is nothing like other royal kids, but they are not unique when it comes to wearing affordable clothes. Princess Catherine has notably dressed her kids in clothes from Gap in the past and often wears outfits from retailers like Zara herself. She's also shown a penchant for dressing her children in sentimental hand-me-downs. When Princess Charlotte was but a mere toddler, she was spotted wearing shoes that once belonged to her uncle Harry.