Princess Lilibet's Adorable Outfits Don't Cost A Royal Fortune
Princess Lilibet remains quite the enigma, thanks to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being fiercely protective of their two children. Every now and then, however, the Duchess of Sussex will share a snap of her kids on Instagram (she never shows their faces, though), including on Father's Day 2026, when she posted the above photograph of Lilibet and her brother, Prince Archie, embracing Harry. While royal watchers couldn't see their faces, they immediately started analyzing what the two youngsters were wearing, and Lilibet's attire caught people's attention, especially since the average American might be able to afford to dress their kids in the very same getup.
One user on X noted that Lilibet's outfit is from Zara. The top was on sale at the time for $23, with the bottoms going for the same price. Not exactly cheap, but still not as wildly unaffordable as the fancy designer gear typically associated with royals. Lilibet's super cute giraffe backpack caught fans' eye too, with one sleuth informing their followers that the accessory hails from GoldBug and retails for $18.96. This also hints at Meghan's mindful spending, since the company was founded by philanthropist Katherine Gold, and it funds a program that provides financial aid to pregnant women.
Lilibet looked adorable in the pic, proving that pretty clothes don't have to break the bank. Archie and Lilibet's childhood is nothing like other royal kids, but they are not unique when it comes to wearing affordable clothes. Princess Catherine has notably dressed her kids in clothes from Gap in the past and often wears outfits from retailers like Zara herself. She's also shown a penchant for dressing her children in sentimental hand-me-downs. When Princess Charlotte was but a mere toddler, she was spotted wearing shoes that once belonged to her uncle Harry.
Meghan Markle wants to ensure Lilibet has as normal a childhood as possible
She may be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kid, but Princess Lilibet's life is relatively normal. Lilibet will be expected to curtsy if she ever reunites with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, but as of right now, she has no idea what being a royal entails. In fact, the princess might even join the Girl Scouts when she's older. Speaking to Deadline at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, while promoting the "Cookie Queens" documentary she produced with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reminisced about her own Girl Scout days and revealed that her mother, Doria Ragland, was a troop leader back in the day.
"It really embeds such great values from the get-go," the duchess enthused, hinting that she may continue the tradition with her own daughter. Meghan is raising Lilibet to be a strong, independent woman who knows how to stand up for herself. While she and Harry were touring Colombia, in 2024, the former "Suits" star told the audience at the Afro Women and Power event that her mother's strength is something she looks up to, and she's actively modeling it for Lilibet because it creates "a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that's what they're going to do," (via People).
Naturally, there's a stark difference between Lilibet and her cousin, Princess Charlotte's, lives, in part because Lilibet will be able to speak her mind much more openly when she's older, whereas Charlotte will be held back by strict royal protocol. And while the royal family doesn't always abide by this rule, they do need to toe the line most of the time.